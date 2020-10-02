ONTARIO
The family behind an Ontario tradition is navigating the landscape created by the COVID-19 pandemic to map a maze which they hope inspires hope. In planning this year’s Montgomery Farms Corn Maze, Allen Montgomery and his wife Tonia chose ‘Look to the Future’ as the theme for the annual event. The Argus visited Montgomery Farms on Sept. 28 to tour the venue for this year’s festivities, where Allen Montgomery, who owns Montgomery Farms, shared insight as to what’s going into this year’s maze.
“Our family agrees on a design and then my son Nathan puts it on the computer and graphs it,” said said Montgomery about the creation of the annual feature. “My family helps me, they’re a great help and it’s a fun thing to do together as a family.”
According to Montgomery, this year’s Corn Maze will otherwise be largely like other years except for changes made to accommodate social distancing.
“We’re not doing the hay ride and we don’t have the bounce house,” said Montgomery. “We’ve tried to eliminate a few of those things that keep people closer together.”
Montgomery adds that in addition to the outdoor hand washing station, hand sanitizer stations will be installed throughout the farm among other measures.
“In the past, we haven’t had a problem with big lines. People usually come at different times, anyway, but we have lots of room that we can set some straw bales out every six feet or whatever we’ve gotta do. We’re gonna do whatever we need to do to meet the social distancing guidelines and we’ll have masks available.”
Montgomery said helping patrons feel safe is at the heart of these measures, for him.
Absent from the farm this year will be the haunted maze. Allen Montgomery said this is partially because of schools not being able to take field trips this year.
“The schools aren’t meeting and it was the music booster group that put that together,” said Montgomery. “We’ve decided we just won’t do the haunted [maze] this year.”
Otherwise, there is plenty of family fun to be had, including ziplining, corn cannon shooting and toddlerville to name a few, ensuring fun for little kids and big kids, as Montgomery put it.
“We’re trying to keep fun activities, lots of things to do but we can social distance and be outside and still have a great time together,” said Montgomery.
As far as making the maze, he said making it wider wasn’t necessary.
“My roto-tiller is only so wide.”
Adding a smile to the maze, however, was.
“This year can’t be much worse," he said. "Let’s look to the future, let’s smile, let’s make everything better.”
