‘Coordinating and caring’;Piano donations arrive locally after a nine-month-long operation

ONTARIO
Pianos from across the state finally arrived to students’ homes after an effort that lasted for approximately nine months.
For students learning to play the piano, having an instrument that is a match for the skill level is important, according to local nationally certified piano instructor, Rebekah Carter.
The newspaper reached out to Carter to learn more about how these instruments found their way to those who can use them.
Carter said that she teaches students whose skill levels have surpassed their instruments, she even said how there have been students with “broken instruments.”
Carter said that these are students who perform in the community at various “fundraisers” and “at church.” She said her students are active in the community, sharing their talents with people who live in the area.
“Playing for others here,” Carter said.
For this reason, it was important to her to get in touch with people who could help to secure new pianos for her students. Carter, who has been professionally teaching piano lessons full-time in the Ontario area since 2014, got in touch with representatives from two non-profit charitable organizations – Play It Forward, based out of Portland and the MusicLink Foundation.
She said that three pianos were secured by the efforts of everyone involved.
Carter said that the process of getting the pianos over to the Western Treasure was a process about “coordinating and caring.”
She made note of how Annette Demsey, Oregon State Coordinator for MusicLink Foundation, “kept the momentum going” and served as “the go-between” for the organizations involved.
Carter also said that MusicLink Foundation’s Oregon State Coordinator, Amy Vanacore, volunteered her time to “personally select” the pianos for donation by testing them out to make sure they were going to work for the students.
In an email following the phone interview, Carter had to give thanks to the hard work of the people who helped make the piano donation happen.
“Without their assistance, this project could not have been possible. I am so thankful for their coordinated efforts and for the care they demonstrated toward the students in our community here,” she wrote.
“For the students, it is so meaningful to have these instruments. Their practice will be more successful with better quality instruments, and they can continue to study and contribute musically to the community.”
