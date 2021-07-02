ONTARIO — As the heatwave is costing lives around the Pacific Northwest and the death toll rises in Oregon, a local nonprofit is offering a day time break from the triple-digit temperatures that are expected to last through at least the middle of the month.
The Argus Observer caught up with staff at Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative on the opening day of their cooling shelter on Wednesday. Since the pandemic, the New Hope Day Shelter, located on the upper floor of the church at 312 N.W. Second St., has been operating with its doors closed to clients, giving them grab-and-go meals at the back door. However, now that mandates surrounding COVID-19 have finally eased, staff were able to open the doors and the timing seems to have been a godsend.
Heather Echeveste, executive director for the initiative who has been there since September of 2020, said that the number of people who utilize the shelter’s services, varies from 40 to 80 people.
“If it’s too hot some people don’t leave their site,” she said. “Or too cold.”
A person on Monday who accessed the facility ended up having heat exhaustion, Echeveste said, adding that it was “frightening.”
“He was able to get into the doctor and he was able to get treatment,” she said.
Bridging the gap
While they get a lot of the same clientele, the Outreach Initiative is living up to its name by doing just that: They aren’t just waiting for people to come to them.
“We reach out and are willing to go wherever the need is and provide what we can within our capacity,” Sandy Kendall, community services coordinator for the initiative, said in a phone interview on Thursday.
Some of this is being done on foot, Echeveste said, but not just for people living in encampments. Rather, it’s for anybody who needs a meal who is unhoused. And in this community, she said, “our needs are huge.”
During the pandemic, she said, they reached out to people who were in quarantine or isolation and took them food or any other items they needed, such as thermometers, oximeters, and personal protective equipment, such as hand sanitizer, masks and gloves.
Although the initiative is a small organization, the aim is to also bridge the gap for anyone in need by connecting them to available services, some of which they may be unaware of which could provide immediate access.
Echeveste and Kendall emphasize that people who utilize the shelter and its services do not have to be homeless.
“They can be elderly and in a house without air conditioning,” Kendall said. “They can come down and hang out with us and get reprieve from the heat. We don’t turn absolutely anyone away.”
Additionally, she said, as an outreach program, it helps organizers know exactly what people need.
What to expect
Now that clients are allowed back inside the shelter due to COVID mandates being lifted, there are safety measures inside, Echeveste pointed out, such as hand sanitizer at the door and temperature checks. Additionally, the hope is to get people who are unhoused and unsheltered in to get vaccinated for COVID-19; as such they host occasional clinics by the Malheur County Health Department.
The shelter already offers meals from Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and showers that can be scheduled during meal times. Other services include laundry vouchers for the Wash Tub, the use of computers, as not everyone has access to them, and those are available to search for jobs and housing or put together resumes and fill out applications. There also are two substance-use disorder counselors that they can refer people to, which is a free service “aimed toward anyone affected by COVID,” Echeveste said.
While the cooling shelter is in operation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, people can now enter the facility and pick up their meals and even sit down and eat. In fact, people are welcome to stay inside the entire time if they would like, Echeveste said. However, the meal period remains the same.
On Wednesday afternoon, the air conditioner was pumping out 68-degree air, the TV was on, and the meal being served was a cold turkey sandwich with fresh fruit and homemade pasta or potato salad prepared by Kathy Huerta, coordinator for the New Hope Kitchen. Additionally, there is plenty of ice water being served up. This included frozen gallons of water that people can take with them to drink or, even, pour over themselves to stay cool, if needed, Echeveste said. And they are encouraged to bring the gallons back for a refill.
She said she wasn’t sure how many gallons they purchased, but knowing it was going to be hot, they bought as many as they could and stuck them in every freezer.
On Thursday afternoon, Kendall called the Argus and said they were going to be able to keep the shelter open on Saturdays and Sundays, too.
“My family volunteered to come in and cover the weekend because of the holiday,” she said. “We will probably be looking for volunteers to kind of help out staff. It doesn’t cool down because it’s the weekend.”
Echeveste said the people who utilize the shelter and its services are grateful.
“So many people are so thankful,” she said. “Helping people is just what we do here. Whatever that may look like.”
