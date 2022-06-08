Cool weather and rain help stretch out irrigation water, but drought persists

ONTARIO — Recent rains aren’t enough to get us out of the drought being experienced in Malheur County, however, that along with the cool weather have been helpful for some agriculture producers.
“We’re not using water like we would normally at this time,” said Clancy Flynn, manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District, in a phone interview this morning.
Usually, the amount in storage is trending down faster than it has been once the water has been turned on. However, Flynn said that typically by now they would already be running at maximum flow in the canal; however, noted the demand is not yet there.
“My gut feeling is that will change quick — like the flip of a light switch we’ll see 100-degree temperatures and the low flows will be maxed out for some time,” he said.
On a good year, water users will see allotments of 4 acre-feet. This season’s allotment was set at 2.85 acre feet in mid-May, up from the initial amount set in April. And the board might see the current situation as an opportunity to increase allotments at its next meeting on June 21, but it’s still too early to tell.
Rainfall in June has totaled slightly more than a-quarter of an inch, with May totaling about an inch and a-half, according to data recorded by OSU’s Malheur Experiment weather station. The National Weather Service forecast for Ontario predicts more rain this weekend, on Saturday evening lasting into Sunday night.
A recent storm over the weekend brought hail as large as 1 inch to the area.
Producers will typically report damage to their insurance carriers, unless their crop is non-insurable. In that case, they would report it to the USDA Malheur County Farm Service Agency, according to Deborah Arntz, county executive director.
Aside from a report of someone’s wheat being smashed down pretty good but still potentially harvestable, she said they hadn’t heard of crop damage from storms.
“Most everyone is really grateful for the rain,” she said. “It has completely turned around the pasture and hay crops.”
Arntz said with the rains, pastures have improved and it will help stretch out the irrigation a bit. However, she cautions that the storms are sporadic and not necessarily hitting the same places, noting that reservoirs are still pretty low and allotments aren’t at 100%.
“We are not out of the drought by any stretch of the imagination,” she said. “In fact, we are getting reports from a lot of producers who normally irrigate fields and they are not doing it this year.”
She said those with irrigated pastures are having to make that decision due to low allotments which may need to be moved to water hay instead of pasture.
The most recent data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor on June 2 still shows a large majority of Malheur County as in extreme drought status, with the remainder in severe.
Neighboring Harney County is now nearly totally in extreme drought status, except a small southeastern portion of the county.
In extreme drought status, planting is delayed, wildfire activity is high, waterfowl disease outbreaks increase, and low oxygen and high river water temperatures affect fish.
Furthermore, according to the Drought Monitor, when irrigation water is scarce, well-water pumping increases, with wells going dry and homeowners trucking in potable water.
Currently, there are no reports of dry wells in Malheur County; however, Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman has urged anyone experiencing that to contact him immediately at (541) 473-5120 or richard.harriman@malheurco.org.
