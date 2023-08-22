VALE — A parent’s concerns over negative words and phrases, including “racism,” that made it onto the cover of the 2022-23 yearbook for Vale High School were enough for a recall. After looking into it, the superintendent is now requesting all those yearbooks passed out last week be returned to the high school office. Replacements with new cover art will be ordered and it is hoped they will arrive within 12 weeks.
The class dedicated to creating a new cover is the same one that will be working on the publication for 2023-24. It is a “group of inclusive, diverse students and staff,” according to Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride in a phone interview this morning. They will be hard at work this week considering the new cover.
That group will review the old cover to determine “whether to use the same format with revising the words and phrases or choosing a different cover format.”
“It will not be a decision made by one individual, but with input from the students and staff,” McBride said.
McBride posted an apology letter to students, staff and families is posted on the Vale School District’s Facebook page about the incident. She said it was brought to her attention that the yearbook cover “contains words or phrases that may elicit negative emotions for students, staff and the Vale community.” McBride said while they respect the values and opinions of all stakeholders, the district strives to create a welcoming and safe environment. As such, the publication “does not align with the district’s mission or values or creating an inclusive learning environment for all students.”
She assured that officials will be revisiting and revising protocols for the approval of school district publications moving forward.
The yearbook cover in question is powder blue color and contains an assortment of words and phrases placed vertically and horizontally on the front and back, with “Our small town feeling,” and “2023 Vale High School” anchoring the cover.
Surrounding that and on the back cover are white, black and yellow words all in assorted typefaces.
In addition to “racism,” there are several other words with negative associations. Some of these include “hicktown,” “inbred,” “hillbilly,” and “redneck,” and — placed next to each other on the cover — “deep-rooted” and “brotherhood.”
There are numerous words with positive associations, too. Some of these include “connected,” “peaceful” “giving,” “dignity,” united” inseparable,” “legacy,” “togetherness,” “community,” and “awesome.”
As soon as McBride saw this for herself a plan to replace the books began to develop.
“We began developing a plan to remedy the situation. It is important that when mistakes are made, we own them and take steps to address them,” she said.
Typically, students pay for yearbooks. However, for the replacements, the school will be picking up the tab. It’s unknown how much that will cost at this point, or if they will get a break due to having to reorder so many.
“We don’t have an official quote yet from the publisher,” McBride said.
There were just over 200 yearbooks handed out for the 2022-23 school year and new yearbooks will be distributed to all those who ordered them.
In her letter, McBride said the experience is “an opportunity to grow and improve.”
In the future, the cover art will be vetted “through a diverse group of students in staff to avoid controversial material,” McBride’s letter reads. “In the meantime, we ask that all copies of the yearbook that were distributed last week be returned to the Vale High School Office.”
