VALE — A parent’s concerns over negative words and phrases, including “racism,” that made it onto the cover of the 2022-23 yearbook for Vale High School were enough for a recall. After looking into it, the superintendent is now requesting all those yearbooks passed out last week be returned to the high school office. Replacements with new cover art will be ordered and it is hoped they will arrive within 12 weeks.

The class dedicated to creating a new cover is the same one that will be working on the publication for 2023-24. It is a “group of inclusive, diverse students and staff,” according to Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride in a phone interview this morning. They will be hard at work this week considering the new cover.



