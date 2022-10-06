Contractors working on future Planned Parenthood in Ontario

A chain link fence surrounds the future home of a Planned Parenthood clinic on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario, indicating a remodel of the space is now underway. The work was needed before the clinic could open, with an official stating in July that the aim was to do so "sometime this year."

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As the debate continues over the the prohibition of nearly all abortions in Idaho, contractors are busy remodeling a medical clinic in Ontario, which will be the future home of Planned Parenthood. It will be the first time the nonprofit organization — which offers a host of reproductive health care, including abortions — has set up east of the Cascades in Oregon. Spurred by Idaho’s new law, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette officials realized many people seeking an abortion may be traveling to Oregon, where it remains a protected right.

In July, Anne Udall, president and CEO, confirmed with the newspaper the aim was to set up “sometime this year.” She confirmed the location would be the former home of Four Rivers Medical Clinic on Southwest Fourth Avenue. However, she said there was much work needed to get the building up to standards before patients could be served, but that it “was hard to get a contractor.”



