Contractors working on future Planned Parenthood in Ontario

A chain link fence surrounds the future home of a Planned Parenthood clinic on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario, indicating a remodel of the space is now underway. The work was needed before the clinic could open, with an official stating in July that the aim was to do so "sometime this year."
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As the debate continues over the the prohibition of nearly all abortions in Idaho, contractors are busy remodeling a medical clinic in Ontario, which will be the future home of Planned Parenthood. It will be the first time the nonprofit organization — which offers a host of reproductive health care, including abortions — has set up east of the Cascades in Oregon. Spurred by Idaho’s new law, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette officials realized many people seeking an abortion may be traveling to Oregon, where it remains a protected right.
In July, Anne Udall, president and CEO, confirmed with the newspaper the aim was to set up “sometime this year.” She confirmed the location would be the former home of Four Rivers Medical Clinic on Southwest Fourth Avenue. However, she said there was much work needed to get the building up to standards before patients could be served, but that it “was hard to get a contractor.”
A chain link fence surrounding the building and large construction dumpsters in the parking lot indicate work is finally underway. However, as of Tuesday, building owners had still not confirmed with city officials that the new tenants will be Planned Parenthood.
City Manager Dan Cummings said the permit was issued to building owners, Four Rivers Medical Clinic, on Aug. 1. The contractor is Better Built Construction.
He explained that the building permit is to remodel the space for tenant improvement. It allows for remodeling the inside, re-striping the parking lot and some landscaping. When asked whether the permit included replacing the crumbling sidewalk at the entrance of the building, Cummings said he was going to ensure that it was taken care of.
“I noticed that,” he said. “I wonder if Al Haun caught that and made it part of the requirement.”
Haun is a senior engineering tech with Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor. “But more than likely, yes. Normally we only require it when they change the footprint, but we have the power [to do so in this case], because it is a tripping hazard.”
While abortion remains a protected health-care right in Oregon, that is not the case in Idaho. New laws enacted by the Idaho Legislature this year make abortions a felony except in the case of rape, incest or for threats to life of mother; prohibit all abortions after 6 weeks — the average length of time it takes for a woman to discover she is pregnant; and allow family members of an aborted fetus to sue providers for up to $20,000 or more.
Idaho’s abortion ban became effective Aug. 25, but has been hung up in court since then. Early on, a federal judge partially blocked the ban so that it could not be allowed to apply to emergency care at hospitals. To do so would violate the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.
And on Thursday, Idaho’s Supreme Court hearings began for three Planned Parenthood v. State of Idaho cases regarding the state’s abortion laws. Planned Parenthood is suing Idaho to overturn those laws saying they violate many rights, and that the exceptions for rape or incest require police reports which can take months to obtain.
Another issue that has come up in recent weeks has been over freedom of speech at universities regarding abortions in Idaho. According to an article by PBS on Sept. 27, the No Public Funds for Abortion Act passed in 2021 by the Idaho Legislature, plays in. That law bars staffers and school-based health clinics from dispensing or telling students where to obtain emergency contraception except in cases of rape.
