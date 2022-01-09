Continuing talks: Court picks up conversation with community on shifting Oregon-Idaho border on Monday

VALE — The Malheur County Court will hold its first special meeting of the year on Monday to discuss how to promote the county’s interests regarding shifting the Oregon-Idaho border to move a wide swath of southern and eastern Oregon into Idaho. The requirement to hold the discussion three times a year stemmed from Measure 23-64, passed in May of 2021. It is noteworthy that while the majority of those who voted (54%) wanted the discussion to happen, only 36% of the registered voters turned out.
That is why local Brent Grasty attended the first meeting held last year and why he plans to attend Monday’s, too. He said there were only about six or seven people at the first meeting and he is hopeful more people will show up to the discussion.
However, it isn’t because he supports the measure. Grasty said that he appreciates that the court is abiding by the law carved out by the measure; but he doesn’t believe moving the border is the answer, saying there are other matters that should be paid attention to and the border-shifting proposal is an off-base distraction.
“I believe we’ve got enough big problems we need to handle that are challenging our community,” Grasty said. “To spend time on this … it’s not a way to resolve differences between rural and urban areas. This isn’t a solution that works in my opinion.”
Saying Idaho was a dandy state, Grasty, a lifelong Oregonian said he prefers to stay as such.
Conversation is growing
To date, eight counties have passed measures similar to Malheur County, with each varying slightly. For instance, some only meet twice, some have created an independent board for the discussion, as explained by Mike McCarter, president of the Greater Idaho campaign. He said some counties were harder to get the petition through than others, taking several re-writes in order to meet criteria for those counties.
Voters in Klamath and Douglas counties will decide in May whether to start the discussions.
Additionally, petitions are active in Morrow, Umatilla, Curry and Josephine counties, with Crook County also just getting one.
McCarter says they have reapplied with Wallowa County, which initially rejected the measure by 40 votes. He says they are still working with others, but some have declined altogether, including Wheeler, Gilliam and Coos counties.
McCarter says he understands that when counties vote in favor of the measure it has no effect on the state Legislature other than “sending a big voice that there is an issue in rural Oregon with what’s going on.”
Additionally, he said some interested in shifting the border are pushing to get state lawmakers at the local level to pick up the conversation in Salem during a legislative session.
Some of the bigger picture
McCarter said there are a lot of finer details which have not been fleshed out for larger pieces of the picture. This includes such things as Oregon prisons and whether they would be absorbed into Idaho; legal recreational marijuana and related businesses which would not be able to operate in Idaho as the current law stands; state health care and social service plans which differ drastically between the two; state-owned land; and minimum wages which are at least $12 in Oregon (in nonurban counties, such as Malheur) and $7.25 in Idaho.
As to the prison factor, the newspaper reached out to Oregon Department of Corrections on Dec. 20 to see whether any conversations had occurred there about what might happen if the shift should occur.
ODOC Communications Manager Jennifer Black in an email on Dec. 23 said they had not.
“The Oregon Department of Corrections has not considered this proposal because it would require Oregon and Idaho to come to an agreement (both state legislatures), and Congressional action,” she said. “At this point, there is no indication that this concept will move forward.”
As to the minimum wage factor, McCarter said that in the research he and others pushing for the border shift have done, only 2% of people in Idaho are at minimum wage; however, he didn’t clarify how close other wage-earners are making compared to Oregon’s lowest minimum-wage tier (there are three, based on population).
As to marijuana, McCarter said that people in southern Oregon are pushing back against illegal cartels. However, there are plenty of legally operating businesses, including many in Ontario which garnered the city $3.3 Million in tax revenue during its last budget cycle. It’s additionally noteworthy that Ontario is still seeking more tax revenue from those legal businesses for its coffers.
McCarter said these and other conversations still have a way to go, adding that an even bigger piece of the puzzle was Oregon’s PERS liability, which he has been unable to look further into.
He remains hopeful the discussion may gain more momentum this year as Idaho lawmakers may take it up in the coming session.
After Malheur County voters passed the measure, Idaho Dist. 9 Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, stated that she was interested in introducing a bill this year regarding the proposal. Boyle previously told the newspaper that illegal drug businesses would have to relocate farther west, which would relieve Idaho’s law enforcement and court system. When the newspaper pointed out that Malheur County was one of the most impoverished areas in the state and that a shift could add to the poverty level, she said if people didn’t like it they could move.
It’s noteworthy that even if the two state Legislatures can get on the same page over the matter, it would take a Congressional approval to make it final.
