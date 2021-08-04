ONTARIO — In stark contrast to a shuttered event in 2020, thousands of people were able to attend the Malheur County Fair and Rodeo in the final week of July this year. Late into the COVID-19 pandemic this year, masks were not present outdoors, but several changes had been made in order to keep public safety a high priority.
One of those major changes was the annual watermelon seed spitting contest held by the Kiwanis Club of Ontario.
Due to concerns the pandemic, however, Kiwanians had contestants putting seeds in the palm of one hand and flicking it off with the opposite hand during its contest on July 30.
Women were the top flickers in the contest, with Danna Bowns and Lynette Andersen, who won first- and second-place, respectively, in the 18 and over category, and Julianna Bowns in the ages 13-17 category, flicking their seeds farther than anyone else.
A list of winners by age category of the first-ever seed-flicking contest, and their respective prizes, including ribbons which were donated by the Kiwanis Club, follows. Ribbons were accompanied either with cash prizes or tickets to the club’s annual Chicken Bar-B-Que on Aug. 19.
Ages 6 and under
1st: Aurora Kissler, 6’ 3”; 2nd: Eli Bowns, 6’ 1”; 3rd: Paisley Belnap, 3’
Ages 7 thru 12
1st: William Taylor, 20’; 2nd: Allison Belnap, 17’ 8”; 3rd: Clayton Ineck, 14’
Ages 13 thru 17
1st: Julianna Bowns, 21’ 10”; 2nd: Luke Andersen, 15’ 1”; 3rd: Eli Belnap, 11’ 5”
Women, 18 and over
1st: Danna Bowns, 23’ 1”; 2nd: Lynette Andersen, 22’ 9”; 3rd: Erin Kissler, 19’ 3”
Men, 18 and over
1st: James Collins 21’ 2”; 2nd: Tim Collins, 19’ 6”; 3rd: Dominik Madrid, 18’ 3”
