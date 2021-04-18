ONTARIO
Ricardo Gerardo-Higuera, Consul Titular, at the Mexican Consulate in Boise, who also represents Malheur Baker, Union and Wallowa counties stopped in Ontario on the first day of an eight-day drive-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Malheur County fairgrounds on Friday. The clinic, which is for individuals 18 and older, is being hosted by the Malheur County Health Department, Oregon Health Authority and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
He and his staff stopped in to help promote the clinic. The consulate has been promoting vaccines in the Latino community around southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, and has been working with Boise State University and Saint Alphonsus in doing so.
The clinic will continue at the fairgrounds from noon to 8 p.m. today and from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Gerardo-Higuera expected to be back on the final day. As consul, he is “committed to working vigorously in favor of the human rights of Mexican nationals and respecting the frame of the laws of the United States,” according to a news release from the health department.
On closing day, from 5 to 7 p.m., Spanish radio stations, Radio Rancho – KDBI La Gran D 106.3 FM and KPDA La Ponderosa 100.7 FM, will offer a live broadcast from the event.
Health officials urge people to attend, “get vaccinated, listen to some music, and enjoy the good food and festivities.”
Throughout the clinic, a local food truck will have barbecue food available for purchase, and the first 100 vaccine recipients today and the first 50 each weekday will receive a $5 food voucher to be used at the truck.
Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said in a phone interview on Saturday that on the clinic’s first day on Friday, 43 vaccines were administered.
