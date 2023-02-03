NYSSA — In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation released an updated construction schedule for the Treasure Valley Reload Center. The schedule reflects anticipated spring weather and funds from the Oregon Emergency Board.
“The schedules presented hereafter are based on the current status of project activities and now include the addition of Track C,” the schedule states. “Material availability and timeliness of funding could affect the proposed construction schedules.”
Following are examples of projects presently scheduled or awaiting funds.
• Track ‘C’ is pending funding, but procurement of materials is scheduled for February to April, with construction scheduled for May to June.
• Ballast and rail work under contract no. 2 is 95% complete, with track ‘D’ scheduled for completion in the spring
• Concrete slab work and building erection are scheduled to take place March to May, with Emergency Board funds pending as of press time. Contracting is pending for this project.
In an overview notice, the Oregon Depart of Transportation reminded the development corporation of its responsibilities as a ConnectOregon project recipient; Corporation officials will need to submit a monthly progress report and send it to the ODOT project liaison by the first Wednesday of each month.
“The [liaison] is identified in the Notice to Proceed Letter or as later identified by ODOT if [the liaison] has changed,” according to the notice.
They will also be required to send a copy of the progress report to the ConnectOregon project manager.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.