NYSSA — In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation released an updated construction schedule for the Treasure Valley Reload Center. The schedule reflects anticipated spring weather and funds from the Oregon Emergency Board.

“The schedules presented hereafter are based on the current status of project activities and now include the addition of Track C,” the schedule states. “Material availability and timeliness of funding could affect the proposed construction schedules.”



