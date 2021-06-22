Construction prices soar as ground breaking gets nearer on rail shipping facility

NYSSA — Steps have been taken to push the Treasure Valley Load Center toward construction later this summer, as major documents are being put place toward its development and operation.
Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development Director and project manager, said Friday the current thinking on the project is that there will be a bid opening in late July, followed by a groundbreaking in the first of August.
To move toward those goals, Smith said several documents have been submitted to and accepted by the Oregon Department of Transportation. The state agency has oversight of the funding for the project, which was authorized by the Legislature as a ConnectOregon project to enhance transportation infrastructure around the state. The Legislature appropriated $26 million for the Malheur County project, plus additional funds for a similar project in the Willamette Valley.
Plans call for the reload center, which is being constructed north of Nyssa along the Union Pacific Railroad, to accept deliveries of agriculture and other products from around the valley to be loaded on to railcars for shipment to distant markets. The project is sponsored by the Malheur County Development Corporation which was set up by the Malheur County Court to provide oversight.
One of the documents to be completed is the industrial track agreement with Union Pacific. Under this, the company will begin upgrading a rail crossing and installing the switches to facilitate movement of railcars between the U.P. main line and the tracks serving the reload center. As part of the agreement Smith said $2.5 million was sent to the railroad, in two payments, to cover its costs in installing the switches, which the railroad requires the work be done in house.
In a separate agreement, the shippers and Americold, the planning operator of the reload center, have reached a working agreement. In this, onion packers, who will be the main users of the reload center, will guarantee a sufficient volume of onions for the operation of the reload center, and the company guarantees a preferential rates for the shippers, Smith said.
He also said there may be preferred rates for local shippers over those coming from out of the area.
Under the agreement, Americold will lease the reload center for 20 years, guaranteeing to handle all appropriate agricultural commodities, Smith added. After this, the company will be able to purchase the facility.
Outside of the reload center, Americold is planning to renovate three of its locations in distant markets to handle the produce from the Treasure Valley to make sure there will be no unintended cross-contamination or co-mingling with other products.
For use of the reload center, shippers will also be charged a user fee, Smith said. For onions, this will be 5 cents for a 50-pound bag or 10 cents per 100-pound bag, Smith said. The funds will go to the county to pay back loans on the property purchase for the road center. For other crops, the fee will be dependent on how they are packaged, he said.
One of the major concerns facing the project is rising costs of construction as prices of materials soar.
“Project pieces are certainly moving,” Smith said.
