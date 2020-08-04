ONTARIO — Detours are just part of the process when road work is involved and the work being done on SE Second Street has caused motorists using this way to follow an alternate route as the project progresses.
The project was announced by Oregon Department of Transportation in early June and is closing in on completion.
The Argus reached out to City Engineer Betsy Roberts from Jacobs, Ontario’s public works department, to get details about the project, including the tentative completion date of Oct. 31.
“That has not changed since the early schedule development, though ODOT did let me know that the contractor could claim a few weather delay days. Sounds like ODOT will be asking for an updated master schedule in the near future, but we do not anticipate any major changes,” said Roberts.
She said crews are “working hard to get all the critical items done” on the street between Ninth and Twelfth.
“There will be a few minor items like fence and signs to finish, but the exciting part is getting the road back open,” Roberts said.
Second phase
Roberts said that the contractor should be in process of beginning phase two of the project as planned during the first week of August. She said that included in this phase of construction is grinding road asphalt and some tree removal.
ODOT Construction Management staff were “scheduled to start walking the project next Monday, Aug. 3, to knock on doors, introduce themselves, and provide an in-person update to residents in Phase II between 9th and 7th,” said Roberts.
