NYSSA — With the final permit in place, there is “absolutely nothing holding back construction” at the future home of the Treasure Valley Reload Center. That was the news delivered from Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry and reload center project manager, to Malheur County Development Corporation Board members during their meeting on Tuesday morning. He said there was plenty of progress being made with bids and building quotes for the future rail shipping center, which is expected to deliver local agricultural products to faraway markets much faster than can be done by truck.
“It’s moving forward, and I am feeling really good about where the project is at this time,” he said.
Baird ticked of several items in his update, stating that with construction beginning, contractors had mobilized equipment, were clearing out the area and doing the layout for earthwork, which included staking out wetland areas and ensuring they were clearly marked, so they would not to be impacted in order to meet permit requirements. There was one final permit for operating near the wetlands that had been holding up the process for some time, Baird said, explaining that it was finally in place.
Contractors have installed a temporary power drop at the south end of the property and a construction trailer, which is expected to stay at the current location for the full duration of construction and to “follow each contractor along” as they perform their respective work.
Furthermore, Baird stated that the rail portion of project bids is Thursday. Ryan Bailey, from Malheur County Economic Development, confirmed in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon that the bids would be due to the economic development office by 1 p.m. Thursday.
“Once the rail bid comes in, we will have a good idea of how we stack up for the remainder of the budget for the project,” Baird said.
With the earthwork and rail bids, they will be well past the halfway mark, he said, adding that they are currently negotiating with the lowest quote on the provider for buildings for the facility. There is some modification on insulation needed, based on discussions with Americold, and entities are expected to reach out to Grant Kitamura, board president and local onion shipper, later this week to dive into that as “there is still a little uncertainty about what the temperature needs to be.”
Baird also said that they had recently corresponded with Oregon Department of Transportation and provided the anticipated burn curve for the remainder of approximately $21 Million of the budget, and also requested a schedule extension.
The reason for this, is that it initially went through on paperwork as being completed in April of 2022, and while it is fully expected that everything will be built by this summer and they are on schedule to achieve that, Baird said it was good to have cushion for any unforeseen circumstances. As such, the request is to go through the end of 2022.
Kitamura asked Greg Smith, Greg Smith, Malheur County economic development director and officer to the board, whether he thought there would be any issues with the extension request. Smith replied saying while they are using lottery backed bonds which the Oregon Department of Treasury has oversight of, that he didn’t anticipate any challenge.
The main funding of the project is the $26 million appropriated by the Oregon Legislature as a ConnectOregon Project and with oversight from Oregon Department of Transportation. The city of Nyssa also provided $3 million in federal funds it received for water or wastewater infrastructure in order to to extend a city water line to the site of the planned reload center north of the city.
