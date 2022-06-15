MALHEUR COUNTY — In a telephone press conference Tuesday afternoon, Grant Kitamura, president of the Malheur County Development Corporation told several news outlets present that the Treasure Valley Reload Center project remains in good shape for reaching substantial completion. He said the project is more viable today than it was when the corporation first sought government assistance to kickstart it over five years ago, and that the project is “very close” to reality.
“It’s been an issue for over 10 years that many of the [produce] shippers realized the fact that we had trouble being competitive with just a few methods of shipping,” said Kitamura, noting that the rail shipping project was inspired by a similar concept in Wallowa.
He said the conference was held in response to negative press the project has received in recent months.
“There are headlines that say, ‘Hey, out of money! They’re out of money!’ But we’re not out of money. We’re still going forward,” he said, referring to articles in other newspaper outlets not related to the Argus.
Greg Smith, officer to the Board for the Development Corporation, said the project has seen $13.4 million of its present $29 million budget expended. Much of the funds for the project were made possible through the efforts of local lawmakers.
It also has a credit line from the Bank of Eastern Oregon up to $3 million, which is used to pay contractor invoices and is then reimbursed by the Oregon Department of Transportation toward keeping the credit balance low or at zero. Smith added that the project’s financial statements have been audited annually by Zwygart John & Associates of Nampa for three years with no negative findings reported.
“In 2017 and then in 2021, [the Oregon Legislature] made significant investment into Malheur County,” said Smith. “Through House Bill 2017, they invested … $26 million with the goal of developing a reload facility to accommodate agricultural shippers.”
Smith said getting Americold’s cooperation was a major leg up in getting the project going, as was an industrial track agreement with the Union Pacific Railway. He added that Malheur County’s industrial development has not stalled in any way.
“Just this morning I spoke with them and they’re very excited to continue working with us. They wanted to join us today, but they will be issuing their own statement,” he added.
Project Manager Brad Baird said the project is approximately two-thirds of the way to completion.
“It’s coming along very, very nicely,” he said.
The installation of 20,000 feet of rail will begin within the next 2-3 weeks, Baird added. It will have a 13,000 foot spur adjacent to the main line and an additional spur to direct rail traffic into the center.
“Once they start, it goes very, very fast.”
Baird said there are budget challenges as of press time, but only the final construction of the center’s main building is under any significant threat. The development corporation is seeking funds for its completion, as of press time.
Smith said he and his team will meet with ODOT officials in July to discuss options for obtaining the additional $5 to 6 million needed to complete the center’s building. The corporation also has options to borrow against the property’s equity and funds could become available if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposals are approved.
The corporation expects that the center may be open in mid-winter, but that construction outside of the center’s building is expected to be completed by September.
The building’s shell has been ordered, but paying for labor to build it and equipment to be installed inside it remain a challenge.
The development corporation holds public meetings every two weeks, according to Smith. Noteworthy is that while several news outlets were on the line during this conference, the editor and a reporter from the Malheur Enterprise were excluded from participating in it.
“You’ve monopolized enough of our time,” Smith told Les Zaitz, editor, at the start of the conference. Smith said that the conference was intended for other news outlets to have their chance to ask questions, noting that the Enterprise has had many chances to ask questions beforehand.
The project is located north of Nyssa, along a mile-long railroad frontage.
In a recent conversation with the Argus, Malheur County Court Judge Dan Joyce said he is not concerned that the project won’t be finished, however noted that the county staff have been “overwhelmed” with public records requests on the project, distracting them from other important work and assignments.
“It is a real project,” he said, noting that it has buy in from the Union Pacific and Americold, one of the largest shipping companies on the globe.
Joyce said it seemed like every step officials have taken related to the project was being second-guessed by a few, but noted that the project lacked any true blueprint of what officials should have done from the ground up. Without that to follow, “we’ve made mistakes by not knowing what to do.”
Asked whether the county received any guidance from state agencies on planning the reload facility, Joyce noted that there has been oversight but not necessarily guidance. He said guidance should have been carved out in the legislative bill that created funding for the package. Further, he stated that one primary issue has been ODOT’s payments on invoices for work that has been done, saying getting those paid “in a timely manner is a problem.”
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story.
