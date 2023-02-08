Conditions may change by spring

This graphic shows the level of major storage reservoirs in southeastern Oregon as of Tuesday. The graphic does not depict 400,000 acre-feet of water maintained in Owyhee Reservoir. Find up-to-date information on the Bureau of Reclamation's website at https://bit.ly/OwyTea.

 Screenshot

ONTARIO — According to the most recent data, local reservoirs are low right now, with the year-to-date water precipitation close to normal indicative that drought is persisting throughout the region.

The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows Payette County as split between Abnormally Dry on the western portion and Moderate Drought elsewhere. It also shows the majority of Malheur County in Moderate Drought, with Severe Drought creeping in on the southern border and the northwest area of the county.



Tags

Load comments