Conditions may change by spring

This graphic shows the level of major storage reservoirs in southeastern Oregon as of Tuesday. The graphic does not depict 400,000 acre-feet of water maintained in Owyhee Reservoir. Find up-to-date information on the Bureau of Reclamation's website at https://bit.ly/OwyTea.
ONTARIO — According to the most recent data, local reservoirs are low right now, with the year-to-date water precipitation close to normal indicative that drought is persisting throughout the region.
The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows Payette County as split between Abnormally Dry on the western portion and Moderate Drought elsewhere. It also shows the majority of Malheur County in Moderate Drought, with Severe Drought creeping in on the southern border and the northwest area of the county.
During its most recent update Tuesday, the Natural Resources Conservation Service shows the year-to-date water precipitation close to normal.
According to the data, the Owyhee Watershed is at 111% of normal and the Malheur Watershed is at 93% of normal.
The snow water equivalent percentages are nearly the same, with Owyhee Watershed at 125% of normal and Malheur Watershed at 98% of normal.
Mountain snowpack is above average for southeast Oregon (120 to 130%). Additionally, it states that significant snow accumulation is possible through March for southern Oregon.
NRCS Idaho in its water supply outlook report on Tuesday states that January was a dry month with below normal snowfall north of the Snake River. It further states that snowpack remains above normal throughout Idaho except in the Panhandle and Clearwater basins.
“Water supply conditions differ across the state and could still change by the end of winter,” said Erin Whorton, Water Supply Specialist for USDA-NRCS Idaho in the release. “Water supply conditions are favorable in the Boise River, Wood and Lost basins, and for Lake Owyhee and Bear Lake water users. Areas with low reservoir storage, like the upper Snake River, Salmon Falls, and Goose Creek basins need the snowpack to continue to increase to well above normal conditions to meet water supply demands this spring.”
Furthermore, it states that soil moisture is drier than normal, with some areas fairing worse than others, including northern and central Idaho down through the Wood basins and the Snake River headwaters on the eastern side of the state.
"Many of these data products are showing below normal soil moisture at the ground surface and down into the root zone (3-feet depth),” reads the release. “We are concerned these dry soils will lead to less runoff into reservoirs and streams this spring as the soil absorbs a portion of the snowmelt.”
The water supply forecast for the spring and summer is below average for almost all Oregon watersheds, according to the National Weather Service Portland’s Feb. 2 water supply outlook. Furthermore, it puts January precipitation below average for most of the state except Redmond and Burns, which reported .24 inches (25% of average) and 1.36 inches (102% of average) of precipitation respectively in January.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.