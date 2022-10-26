Concrete work delayed due to cold weather arrival

Work progresses at the Treasure Valley Reload Center construction site, as pictured in this September photo. The project continues to progress, but several construction plan changes and the arrival of cold weather have resulted in some items having to wait until weather permits.

 Argus Observer, file

NYSSA — At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board discussed several items affecting progress at the Treasure Valley Reload Center construction site. One of these is the arrival of cold weather on Saturday, which inhibits the construction of the center’s main building.

“It just took it a long time to get to the point where [the bidding procedure] followed the legal process … We’ve lost our window of meeting the fair weather construction,” said Brad Baird of Anderson Perry, the La Grande-based contractor for the project. “Obviously, you can’t pour slabs in the winter. It just costs more to protect them, things of that nature. Having lost the window, it almost doesn’t make any sense to do it at this point.”



