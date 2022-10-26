Concrete work delayed due to cold weather arrival

Work progresses at the Treasure Valley Reload Center construction site, as pictured in this September photo. The project continues to progress, but several construction plan changes and the arrival of cold weather have resulted in some items having to wait until weather permits.
NYSSA — At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation Board discussed several items affecting progress at the Treasure Valley Reload Center construction site. One of these is the arrival of cold weather on Saturday, which inhibits the construction of the center’s main building.
“It just took it a long time to get to the point where [the bidding procedure] followed the legal process … We’ve lost our window of meeting the fair weather construction,” said Brad Baird of Anderson Perry, the La Grande-based contractor for the project. “Obviously, you can’t pour slabs in the winter. It just costs more to protect them, things of that nature. Having lost the window, it almost doesn’t make any sense to do it at this point.”
With the delay, Baird said the board will now focus on seeking a bidder to pour the foundation and slabs for the building, set to begin when an acceptable bid and weather permits. Otherwise, he said, bidding for construction items has remained on schedule.
The board intends to continue negotiations with Americold to find options for outfitting the building with needed equipment, as its budget does not presently permit it to do so.
Other areas of construction, including the railroads into the center, remain in progress.
On that note, another setback the board is facing is a new instruction by officials with RailPros, the Texas-based entity in charge of railroad construction for the project;
Track ‘C,’ previously tabled by the board because they believed delaying its construction could help streamline the project, is now required to be built before the center can open. The project is expected to cost up to $2 million.
“We viewed it as optional; We’ve been informed by our rail consultant it’s not optional,” said Project Manager Greg Smith. “Therefore, we are going to proceed to find resources to put it in.”
Additional items which have come up include additional ground stabilization needs, which were discovered during construction. Paving will also be needed on Gamble Road, as necessitated through wear and tear on the road by construction vehicles.
In total, the project presently has $4.5 million in unfunded construction needs. However, according to Smith, the board has several potential avenues to obtain the additional money, locally and at the state level.
Despite the additional concerns brought up throughout the construction process, Smith continues to defend the center’s future role in the local agriculture industry.
“This is not a liability, this is an asset,” said Smith.
Smith said the board would request additional funding through the Malheur County Court at its regular meeting today. However, the court announced in an email Tuesday afternoon that the meeting was cancelled.
Further information about the board’s request to the court is pending as of press time.
An additional change order for the project and a new payment for work completed were unanimously approved by the board at this meeting.
