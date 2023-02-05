PAYETTE — A recent endeavor from a local business benefitted students in Payette along with those who attended boys basketball games on Jan. 20. For students at Payette High School, it meant over $3,000.
According to Payette School District Board Clerk Barbara Choate, Snake River Oil and Gas asked to be a sponsor for home games during rivalry matches with Fruitland High School.
For the event, the company got permission to use school logos and fight songs, with half of the shirts featuring Payette’s song and the other half featuring Fruitland’s. Those shirts, which also featured the company’s logo on the sleeve, were passed out during the game.
Additionally, the company provided concessions for the first half and half time of junior varsity and varsity games that day.
“It was a huge fundraiser for the marketing department at the high school,” Choate said, explaining that is ran through the DECA student club, which manages concessions games.
“It was over $3,200 in concessions that the marketing group made,” she said.
Snake River Oil and Gas paid for the cost of the concessions and allowed everyone who was attending the game to have free concessions.
Choate said the company also has asked to sponsor additional events.
The company’s communications director Ysabel Bilboa said the company also made two separate donations of $500 each to the school’s athletic departments.
This isn’t the first time the company has made contributions to the community. Bilboa said it has given back to a few organizations during the holidays and also the Apple Blossom Festival.
Getting involved in a rivalry game is “the first of its kind,” she said. Initially company officials talked about doing a community dinner, but ended up landing at basketball games where more people were likely to gather in winter months.
A request for comment for information regarding Fruitland was never returned by the School District.
