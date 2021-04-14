VALE

Still in the process of completing a consolidated permit to open a gold mine in Malheur County south of Vale, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has received permits to conduct exploratory drilling in the same area, but at a site called the Frost Project.

The permits were issued by the Bureau of Land Management, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and other agencies, a company statement said.

According to the company announcement, the Frost Project includes 84 unpatented lode claims over 1,730 acres. The location is 12 miles southwest of the company’s proposed underground Grassy Mountain gold mine.

“Our team is excited to undertake the upcoming drill program at Frost given the high-grade nature of the historic intercepts which yielded up to 25 g / gold and 27 g / silver but were never properly evaluated,” said Paramount CEO Rachel Goldman in a statement.

With the proximity of the Frost Project to Grassy Mountain, material removed from Frost would be processed at the Grassy Mountain processing facility, providing a significant cost savings, as well as helping extend the life of project, the announcement said.

Tags

Load comments