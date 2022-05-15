Company exploring for lithium does reclamation as it goes

VALE — Officials with a company that is performing exploratory drilling for a potential lithium mine in southern Malheur County say there is no guarantee a mine will ever open there. Top-level officials with HiTech Minerals Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Australian-based Jinadalee Resources, which is doing the work, provided an update on the project to the Malheur County Court at the top of its meeting on Wednesday.
They say, currently all that is underway is an exploratory process on federal lands near McDermitt, Nevada, and that it is a process which has strict provisions in permits granted from from federal agencies.
Lindsay Dudfield, CEO for HiTech Minerals, led the presentation, which included a PowerPoint slide. In that, he talked about why lithium had become so important to modern economies, including the U.S. As the push continues to reduce carbon emissions, it is expected to become more reliant on the alkali metal which is largely used in electric vehicles and for storage capacity for wind and solar energy.
With the bulk of the globe’s lithium coming from Australia, Child and Argentina, other countries are exploring their own territories to decrease import costs. China is well ahead of the game with the U.S. only producing about 5,000 tons a year of lithium carbonate equivalent. However, it is estimated that within eight years due to vehicle conversions, the U.S. will need 340,000 tons produced annually.
“The U.S. will need to ramp up its production if it doesn’t want to rely on China,” Dudfield said, noting that is where the country currently imports from after using up that which is mined domestically.
The area being explored near McDermitt is part of the McDermitt Caldera. At the southern end is Thacker Pass, the largest lithium deposit known in the U.S. The JRL McDermitt project is on the north end of the caldera.
Dudfield explained that the low hills there have rich lithium sediments from ancient volcanic activity.
The road to the drilling project is 22 miles from McDermitt and operators drive through McDermitt, then use a combination of county roads and ranch fence-lines to get back to the area.
Dudfield said the goal is to clean up as they go, so that if the site was abandoned there would “hopefully be no indication we’ve ever been there.”
He said some reclamation work is being done at each site after it is drilled with some spots left open for future drilling. The holes are plugged with bentonite and cement and a plaque with a monument or disc featuring the hole number on it. They then cover the area back up with the soil that was moved and spray approved seed mix from the Bureau of Land Management over the area.
“Then we let nature take its course,” Dudfield said.
He said they had to reseed some areas, but for the most part, looking back at holes drilled two years ago they were “pretty hard, but not impossible to see.”
Environmentalists are looking the project over and the company is required to do baseline and cultural studies.
Furthermore, although the initial core samples look promising, Dudfield said it “could take a number of years to take the project to some level of confidence.”
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries OK’d drilling of 39 holes to estimate how much lithium is there. The company estimates the lithium deposit, which is west of the Oregon-Nevada border town of McDermitt, is among the largest in the U.S.
There are 28 holes remaining to be drilled. That work is expected to be performed this year in a window that would last about six weeks with drilling being done around the clock.
Water needed for drilling projects done to date has been about 5,000 gallons a day, according to Brett Marsh, vice-president of HiTech Minerals. That water was hauled in from McDermitt by two trucks each day which carried about 2,500 gallons of water each.
To reduce wear and tear on roads beyond 2022, the company is expecting to apply for a 5-year temporary permit for a water well. That has not been done yet, but discussion so far have indicated the well would be able to produce a maximum of 55,000 gallons of water per day. Marsh noted, however, that was not to say they would use all of that during the drilling.
The mining process itself would likely consume much more water but will vary depending on both the mining style and how the material is processed. Marsh said that the company will be looking at innovative ways to reduce its water usage and carbon footprint so that if the opportunity ever happens to actually mine there, they could “try to design a mine that could be very environmentally friendly — as much as a mine could be.”
Dudfield reiterated that there is no guarantee a mine will ever open.
“Because we’re exploring, people think we’re going to have a mine, but there is a lot of work to be done to de-risk the project,” he said.
Overall, the hope is to drill about 164 holes in 7,200 acres.
One of the conditions noted in the exploratory permit is that no drilling is allowed from January to June. Assuming the permit is approved for up to 164 holes, the company would start infill drilling in July of 2023, anticipating 24/7 work while allowed.
When asked about the projected lifespan of a mine, if everything should theoretically lead up to that point, Dudfield said that information has been redacted, but noted “it has the potential to have a long mine life.” The prefeasibility study at Thacker Pass, put that mine life just short of 50 years once fully producing.
If something similar were the case at the McDermitt site, Dudfield says it could be a major employer in the area.
If a mine ever was to open, officials say it would likely be an open pit mine.
A similar mine at the south end of the caldera in Thacker Pass was highly criticized by residents, Tribes and ranchers, saying it would have negative environmental impacts.
Henry Guinn from Vancouver, Canada, who attended the meeting online said the land is not federal but was stolen from the Paiute.
He asked who would ultimately decide whether the project was too risky, and pointed out that the long-term impacts of an open pit mine had not been mentioned.
His comments were never addressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.