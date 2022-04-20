Community urged to join grand opening on Friday

ONTARIO — The highly anticipated grand opening and official naming of the CTE center at Treasure Valley Community College is Friday afternoon, and the public is encouraged to attend. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday and held on the east side of the building, alongside College Boulevard.
It will be easy to find, as lettering for the new name, the Florence Findley Career & Technical Education Center, already has been affixed to the building.
The couple who donated $1 million for the opportunity to name the center, Gerald and Sharon Findley, will be joined by the Findley family at the event. Florence Findley is the grandmother of Gerald Findley.
His younger brother is Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and his cousin, Roger Findley, serves on the college board.
In exchange for the single-largest donation ever received by the Foundation, the building now features the name of the family matriarch, who was a teacher at the Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Ontario.
Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and executive director of the TVCC Foundation, explains that the donation “will be earmarked for CTE/STEM scholarships and support for students with physical challenges, new program development in the areas of CTE/STEM through a mini-grant program and an endowed fund for an on-going new program support for equipment and supplies in the CTE/STEM area.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Findleys for their generous gift,” Yasuda told the TVCC Board of Education during its meeting on Tuesday night, adding that it would be acknowledged at the grand opening.
TVCC’s Associated Student Government will join the celebration for two-fold reasons: the grand opening and Earth Day. According to ASG President Abby Smith, members will be giving away packets of soil and seeds to community members who attend the event. It is one of two Earth Day activities planned by the student body this week, with the other being students making take-home gardens today. During her presentation to the board on Tuesday, Smith told them that student involvement at the school is “one thing that makes TVCC so special.”
TVCC’s Career and Technical Education Center was constructed starting in January of 2020. The project added about 10,000 square feet to the existing Vo-Tech Center, bringing the space to about 28,000 square feet.
The discussion for the expansion began in 2013.
To pay for the project, TVCC officials were able to obtain a $3 million grant from the Economic Development Administration, $2.83 million in matching funds from the State of Oregon, plus a blend of funds from private and other public resources. In addition, due to a funding gap that came from an increase in construction costs, Lynn Findley, who was an Oregon Representative at the time, helped secure an additional $975,000.
The center provides space for programs that will help the college recruit and train students and employment in key industries identified in the region.
