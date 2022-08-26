ONTARIO — About 100 people attended a casino night fundraiser for Project DOVE, a local nonprofit. The event was held on Aug. 20 at Ontario Elks Lodge in order to raise money toward the organization's mission to disrupt “the cycle of domestic violence.”
Executive Director Terry Basford in an interview this week discussed just how far people opened their wallets in support.
“It went very well,” she said.
Basford said that “numbers are still being tallied,” but noted that the event hit “about the $9,000 mark.” Furthermore, she said all of the proceeds will stay in the local community and benefit victims of domestic violence here.
She said that this was once an annual event for the organization, but it hasn’t happened since “about 2016 or 2017.” Basford is hopeful it will become Project DOVE’s main annual fundraising, noting, “naturally we hope to grow it.”
“It was a first for me. I have no experience with Texas Hold ‘em,” she explained, saying also that they received good comments on the event.
Basford said that while this year’s event was well-received, next year’s will likely be “moving to another month.” The reason is there are so many other events typically happening near the end of August.
“We are deeply appreciative,” she said of the money raised.
As an annual event, Basford said that efforts will be “ramping back up again” and reiterated that she hopes “we will continue to grow” this event and stated how the proceeds go to “an excellent cause.”
