Community schoolyard coming soon

Barton Robison, right, director of Oregon Health and Outdoors Initiative with Willamette Partnership, visits with Sam Overturf and Christine Nunez, both of Fruitland, about a survey being conducted during the Ontario Festival of Trees in mid-November. Feedback was sought about participants’ favorite outdoor activity as well as what they love about Ontario. That input will help inform the design and improvements of a future Community Schoolyard project at Alameda Elementary.
ONTARIO — Willamette Partnership in collaboration with Trust for Public Land have joined forces to revitalize three rural communities in Oregon with updated public school playground spaces which can also used by community members on weekends and after school hours. One of these spaces is Alameda Elementary in Ontario. According to Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator for Ontario School District, in an email received on Nov. 15, details are few at this stage.
“They do not have plans thus far. The intent of the project will be to have community and student input on what the needs of the project are. So, after facilitating input sessions, plans will be drafted,” she said.
Smith said that a collection of community feedback had already been received, with input gathered at such events as Festival of Trees and Frosty Fest, which took place in late November. Input can still be given online at oregonschoolyards.com.
Due to the project still being in the planning stages, a blueprint of the proposed update has not been finalized.
According to information from Oregon Rural Community Schoolyards Program, such spaces are designed and activated by working in partnership with local youth, residents and organizations to create a culturally rich, accessible and safe space to connect people to nature and each other.
“During school hours, the Community Schoolyard becomes a place for students to advance their physical, emotional and educational wellbeing and is open to the surrounding community after school hours,” reads information from the program.
The Oregon Rural Community Schoolyards program is led by the Trust for Public Lands in partnership with Willamette Partnership for community outreach and ABLE design. Together they will lead the project, obtain funding and oversee construction, as a gift to Ontario School District, according to information Robison presented there.
A booth set up at the Festival of Trees in mid-November featured Barton Robison of Willamette Partnerships, who serves as director of the Oregon Health & Outdoors Initiative. He was there for the purpose of gathering information pertaining to what people like to do outdoors and what they liked about Ontario. A variety of responses were received and written on sticky notes by festival attendees to be placed on the display’s main reader board. Responses were being added throughout the day at the event.
In a follow-up phone interview, Robison said that “over 600 pieces of information” were collected from Ontario.
He also said that as for information obtained from students goes, they provided suggestions for what the youth would like to see on the playground.
Robison said that the organizations gathered “plenty of data” and a consensus of ideas from the community should be “ready by February.” At that time, they will present the feedback and get a sense of what direction the community wants to go in.
Robison said that final designs for the project are slated for completion by April of next year.
He also explained that part of the information being sought included feedback from “older grade school kids” who “mapped out their own versions of the school yard.” That will serve as a starting point to “overlay the different ideas” being presented.
The organizations have a website, oregonschoolyards.com, which has a community survey that will be open through the end of January to gather more “in-depth information” about what people want to see and “what is special to them about Ontario” as well as the Western Treasure Valley area. This survey is presented in both English and Spanish.
Robison also made a point of drawing attention to how the Trust for Public Land received $25,000 for this project and how helpful the donation was.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.