Community schoolyard coming soon

Barton Robison, right, director of Oregon Health and Outdoors Initiative with Willamette Partnership, visits with Sam Overturf and Christine Nunez, both of Fruitland, about a survey being conducted during the Ontario Festival of Trees in mid-November. Feedback was sought about participants’ favorite outdoor activity as well as what they love about Ontario. That input will help inform the design and improvements of a future Community Schoolyard project at Alameda Elementary.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Willamette Partnership in collaboration with Trust for Public Land have joined forces to revitalize three rural communities in Oregon with updated public school playground spaces which can also used by community members on weekends and after school hours. One of these spaces is Alameda Elementary in Ontario. According to Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator for Ontario School District, in an email received on Nov. 15, details are few at this stage.

“They do not have plans thus far. The intent of the project will be to have community and student input on what the needs of the project are. So, after facilitating input sessions, plans will be drafted,” she said.



Tags

Load comments