ONTARIO — Nearly 20 years ago, most of the world watched on television as citizens across the United States were waking up to find out about multiple attacks on the east coast — specifically in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. This Saturday, local communities will pay homage to those who lost their lives or were impacted in one of the four coordinated terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Citizens from throughout the Western Treasure Valley are encouraged to attend one of the local memorial ceremonies that will honor citizens and first responders. The day will be bookended with a community prayer in Ontario in the morning and a community ceremony with barbecue in Vale in the evening.
To top off the day, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Argus Observer and faith-based community are hosting their annual 9/11 ceremony, with this year’s theme being Community
Civilian aide joins Ontario program
Reflection in Prayer. This will begin at 9 a.m. in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
The program will include some of the usual items and, this year, it will include a special guest.
Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the State of Oregon Craig A. Wilhelm, who attended the commemorative ceremony for the unveiling of the ‘Go For Broke’ commemorative U.S. Postage stamp in mid-June, is expected to speak at the event.
Pastor Tom Greco, who also served as a Civilian Aide to Secretary of the Army Mark Esper and Ryan McCarthy, after his time in the military, helped arrange for Wilhelm’s visit.
Greco said among other items on tab for the program are a thank you to first responders delivered by Ontario Mayor Riley Hill; invocation and prayer by local pastors; and Matt Stringer is expected to talk about remembering Sept. 11.
For this ceremony, masks are requested and social distance seating will be available.
Vale barbecue free for first-responders
Finishing off the day is a ceremony in Vale from 5 to 7 p.m. that includes presentations, a barbecue and music at Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S. Hosted by the Vale Community Coalition and the city of Vale, the event will also include a presentation of colors by Vale American Legion Post No. 96 as well as a presentation honoring fallen and current first responders.
The barbecue is a fundraiser to support the funding of a parks master plan for Vale, and all first responders can eat free. Music will be performed by Jim Stewart, and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs to sit on the lawn.
‘Continue to pick up the pieces’
The attacks on the U.S. spurred the United States into going to war with Afghanistan, where U.S. President Joe Biden just withdrew our forces.
Veterans from throughout the nation, state and, indeed, the Western Treasure Valley have spent the last few weeks reflecting on Biden’s move to end a war that started three presidents ago within his first year in office.
Some have said the move was long overdue, however, others have expressed disappointment in the way the war was ended, leaving many lives in peril.
The newspaper reached out to Ron Verini, president, chairman of the board, Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, to discuss more about what to do for troops as they return home.
“We continue to pick up the pieces of our military,” Verini said after reflecting on the past 20 years. “Few in our nation realize that our military members are working 24/7, 365 days a year doing the dirty work for all of us.”
As a nation which has elected to have servicemen and servicewomen go out and fight, “we (as a collective) should take the ultimate responsibility” in caring for them on their return.
Verini said the war was a justified venture, supported by the general public for the most part, adding that many got off track — including political parties, Congress, presidents and the pentagon.
“I believe that if our military was more representative of our nation with the draft, we probably would have shut it down years ago, period.
‘The Josh’s of the nation’
While parades and support from the community happened from time to time, Verini said the men and woman who served took a back seat as the war “just dragged on.”
Verini said that while some are disappointed in how we ended the war, most understand their service to their country — including sacrifices made — were part of signing on that bottom line.
“Not one conflict, war or scrimmage of any fight we have had in the past, present or future deters from the Honor that every man or woman the have served deserves,” Verini said. “The conflicts are not what we at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida are honoring, but the person who has served and those who have given all or some to the service of our country.”
The memorial hall at Veteran Advocates is named after Joshua Brennan, who gave all in 2007. That’s when his unit was ambushed during a patrol in Afghanistan.
Verini noted that the community passionately stepped up when Brennan died, which he believes is because his story was so personal. Afterward, however, “many in the community went back to placing their heads in the sand because most were not directly involved with members in the service or an event that brought it to life.”
Indeed, Brennan’s memorial hall, housed by Veteran Advocates, has had its own struggles throughout the years, and fundraiser, grants and a core group of “folks that understand the pain of our veterans in need” have kept it going, he said.
Verini said he is proud to have chosen the moniker of an Afghanistan war veteran — “one who gave his life for us” — as the name for the memorial hall.
“It is because of the Josh’s of the nation that we are as free and able to do as much and are still the envy of the world,” he said.
