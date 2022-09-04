TREASURE VALLEY — Assessing the needs of communities requires hearing from individuals in those communities and quantifying the results of responses. One of the most effective ways to gather this kind of specific data is to conduct a voluntary survey of the demographics in question.
Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute, partnering with “local health systems, public health departments and community stakeholders” launched this survey as a way of understanding what the current health needs in these geographic areas are in the form of Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
The survey itself takes an average 10-15 minutes to complete and will be used as “an assessment to better understand health needs of community members.” This voluntary survey is anonymous, no personal or identifying information will be collected.
Rebecca Lemmons, Regional Director, Community Health & Well-Being at Saint Alphonsus Health System provided more details on this survey and how responses will be beneficial for the communities participating in an email received on Sept. 1.
“The 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) helps the community by highlighting the greatest assets and strengths as well as identifying the challenges and areas of opportunity that folks in Malheur County are experiencing. The assessment goes beyond health and healthcare and includes data and community input around social determinants of health like financial security, wages, employment, food security, etc.” said Lemmons.
She went on to describe how Saint Alphonsus, in particular, uses data from the CHNA as a way of developing a more targeted direction for resources from “funds, programs and partnerships” to be distributed.
Lemmons said that the information from this survey will help in addressing “the needs that are most pressing in the community such as housing, education, etc. that help or hinder people in Malheur County in being healthy.”
She said that the data being collected now will be processed and presented with “a new online data atlas” in June 2023 saying that this information will be free to access for anyone interested in reviewing it or using it “for their own funding applications, planning and project planning.”
The survey is also for accentuating the strengths in these communities, not just highlighting the areas for improvement.
Adding more to the discussion about the importance of this survey was Vanessa Cosgrove Fry, interim director at Idaho Policy Institute and associate research professor in the School of Public Service at Boise State University.
In a phone interview on Sept. 1, Fry explained how public health care systems are required by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to perform a needs assessment, such as this survey, every three years. She said that each health system has to do their own assessment, however this year the Saint Alphonsus health system has collaborated with the Saint Luke’s Health System as a way to compare the data collected for the different areas of the Treasure Valley and assess those health needs accordingly.
Fry went on to say that the online atlas component, cited by Lemmons, which will accompany the report when it is released in June 2023, is an all-new component to this process and has not been done before previously.
Fry said that right now that stage this project is in is data collection, following that will be prioritization of that data. She emphasized how important it is for every person in the sample area to participate as it gives a broader view of the needs of the area. This data will be what is used for the next three years until the next CHNA is released.
“Every voice is important from all different aspects of the community. Every voice counts,” stated Fry.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.