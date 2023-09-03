Community in Action gets $200K from state to open at-risk youth center

ONTARIO — There have been many youth centers opening up in Ontario this year, and another one is on the way. Officials were hopeful it could be open this month and “hitting ground” by Oct. 1. This one will be an outreach center that is dedicated to helping higher-risk youth.
Over the summer, work has been going on in the background — including contacting school officials and homeless liaisons — to open a youth center managed by Community in Action of Ontario. The entity was one of several which received funding from the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Act for the purpose of establishing programs for homeless youth.
To build the center, the organization received a $200,000 to build the center. It was one of more than 40 organizations selected to get a portion of nearly $20 million from a portion of the Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Act. The bipartisan legislation passed this year. The funds are to serve “vulnerable youth and families by connecting them with rental assistance, shelter facilities, outreach, culturally specific services, mental health and substance abuse services, transitional support and more, according to a news release from the House and Senate Majority offices in July.
Sandy Kendall, youth coordinator, for Youth in Action, was hired by Community in Action in May to get the program up and running.
For the program, there will be a youth center that will be set up near the Ontario Recreation District offices, inside the former indoor aquatic center space. Kendall said they will be using a small portion near the indoor pool, in the foyer area between the boys and girls locker room.
“It is small, but our ultimate goal is to start producing outcomes,” she said.
It’s unknown how long they might stay in there, but Kendall noted that Andrew Maeda, executive director of the Recreation District, “has been beyond amazing.”
“He has such a heart for youth in our community — he will make sure we’re taken care of,” Kendall said.
She said the hope is to get funding to get into a bigger facility in order to expand services.
“My pipe dream would be also something that has youth shelter services, provides help for teen parents with kids and classrooms,” Kendall said.
For now, the youth outreach center will be at the aquatic center. In late July they were finishing work including redoing the floors, getting bathrooms up and going, purchasing furniture, computers and TVs.
A centralized location
Kendall is working on beefing up a multi-faceted program and has been working on writing more grants in order to do so.
Kendall said Youth in Action is geared more toward middle-schoolers, high-schoolers and those who just left high school. As such, it serves youth ages 14 to 24. It will be targeted toward at-risk kids, or those needing “a little bit of extra attention, tutoring, help with job placement, life skills, a place to shower or to grab a snack,” she said.
Kendall also is working on area partnerships with agencies and said the center will include a room that can be used by community partners for such instances as someone needing mental health counseling.
The hope is that by serving as a hub, youth become familiar with the people there and comfortable in going there. Additionally the aim is to provide a centralized location where youth don’t have to worry about transportation.
“So many youth don’t have that,” Kendall said.
She said they will be working with families whose children are at higher risk for being a runaway, “where we can do mediation to keep them in their home.”
While the funding is youth specific, they will be doing outreach to help families as a whole. This will include working with youth who might be thinking about quitting school to help bring income to families. For such instances, the Community in Action housing team would step in to help parents with that piece, while Youth in Action members focus on helping the children.
A foundation for stability
The majority of the funding that was allocated being used to open the center. Some of it will be used to purchase items for youth such as school supplies, uniforms or clothing for jobs, drivers licenses and other items that will “get them in a position to better succeed.
And other funding will go toward youth advocates to provide individual case management, peer support and “encourage them and walk them through the process.”
The youth advocates will be employed through Community in Action, which will act as a gateway for other community partners such as Lifeways, Valley Family Health Care and Altruistic Recovery. Youth will not be charged anything for the services, it will be a special service billable through the Oregon Health Plan, Kendall said.
If the child isn’t on the state’s Medicaid program, it will be one of the first things the Youth in Action team helps get taken care of. Kendall said they believe in whole body wellness.
“That they are physically healthy, emotionally stable and that they have everything they need as a foundation to get them going,” she said.
Children without housing are always in a state of emergency, she said, adding that the goal of Youth in Action is to get them out of that state and give them tools to be more self-sufficient.
Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Washington County, is a pediatrician and chairwoman of the House Committee on Early Childhood and Human Services who helped spearhead the funding. She said youth homelessness is the number one predictor of adult homelessness and that the funds will help break the cycle while giving youth needed support and care.
“I’ve lived here most of my life, and generational poverty is so strong here,” Kendall said. “We want to do something to give everyone a hand up, not a hand out. That is our hope and goal — to change the trajectory of these kids’ future.”
