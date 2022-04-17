McKenna Love, 4, of Fruitland, eyes the next eggs she is going to head for during the Easter egg hunt at Albertsons on April 10. Including children, there were about couple hundred people at the event, which was the first of its kind for the Ontario store.
After filling their Easter baskets with treats, David Mendoza, 4, of Ontario, and Chanel Reyas, 5, of Ontario, head back to their respective parents waiting at the end of the aisle. Like many of the other kids, Chanel didn’t wait to start cracking open her eggs and see what was inside.
Children wait to go on an Easter egg hunt. More than 1,000 plastic eggs were filled with goodies and strewn down various aisles in the store. Age groups waiting at either end were given the signal to start by the Easter Bunny.
ONTARIO — A couple hundred people briefly crowded the ends of aisles at Albertsons a few minutes ahead of noon on April 10. The reason: an Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and younger.
Store Director Cynthia Adams and General Merchandise Manager Erin Mullener said the turnout was better than they had expected.
Fortunately they were well prepared: Ahead of the event, store employees had stuffed about 1,000 plastic eggs with treats, some of which included coupons for free items and gift cards. The brightly colored eggs were scattered on the floor down the aisles with each allocated to certain age groups. Those kids surrounded the ends of those aisles with their parents and Easter baskets in tow. Adams went around to those waiting to explain that it would be their turn when the Easter bunny came down their aisle and raised his hands in the air.
As soon as the costumed holiday character raised his hands, the kids were off and parents were cheering them on.
It was the first time the store hosted such an event. Mullener told the newspaper ahead of time that if it was a success, the plan was to host community events the future surrounding holidays. She noted that Adams really liked to be involved in her community.
