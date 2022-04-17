Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — A couple hundred people briefly crowded the ends of aisles at Albertsons a few minutes ahead of noon on April 10. The reason: an Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and younger.

Store Director Cynthia Adams and General Merchandise Manager Erin Mullener said the turnout was better than they had expected.

Fortunately they were well prepared: Ahead of the event, store employees had stuffed about 1,000 plastic eggs with treats, some of which included coupons for free items and gift cards. The brightly colored eggs were scattered on the floor down the aisles with each allocated to certain age groups. Those kids surrounded the ends of those aisles with their parents and Easter baskets in tow. Adams went around to those waiting to explain that it would be their turn when the Easter bunny came down their aisle and raised his hands in the air.

As soon as the costumed holiday character raised his hands, the kids were off and parents were cheering them on.

It was the first time the store hosted such an event. Mullener told the newspaper ahead of time that if it was a success, the plan was to host community events the future surrounding holidays. She noted that Adams really liked to be involved in her community.



Tags

Load comments