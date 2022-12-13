VALE — The City of Vale will “submit a Request for Release of Funds to the Oregon Business Development Department” for the Community Development Block Grant funds for the purpose of funding its housing rehabilitation program.
According to the Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds document, “the purpose of Vale’s housing rehabilitation program is to use it to perform repair and rehabilitation of existing single-family, owner-occupied units located in Vale, Nyssa, Ontario and Malheur County.”
The Argus got in touch with Vale City Manager Todd Fuller about the next steps in the process.
“We are not quite to the point of reviewing the applications. Most likely will start the review process in January 2023. Still working through a few more documents to have in place before we can proceed with any projects,” said Fuller in an email received on Dec. 9.
He went on to explain further saying, “The funds do not directly affect the city other than we help manage the funds moving between the State of Oregon and Community in Action.”
As an added benefit to the community, Fuller stated that in an indirect way, “completing the projects has a positive effect on the city as homeowners receive improvements to their homes, which can increase the value and aesthetics of properties within the city.”
