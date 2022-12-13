VALE — The City of Vale will “submit a Request for Release of Funds to the Oregon Business Development Department” for the Community Development Block Grant funds for the purpose of funding its housing rehabilitation program.

According to the Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds document, “the purpose of Vale’s housing rehabilitation program is to use it to perform repair and rehabilitation of existing single-family, owner-occupied units located in Vale, Nyssa, Ontario and Malheur County.”



