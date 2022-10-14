NYSSA — Kathy Markee, residential housing rehabilitation specialist with Community in Action, gave a presentation to the Nyssa City Council at its most recent regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. It was about the Community Development Block Grant program and how it can impact the city.
The newspaper followed up with Markee following the presentation to find out more about the program, how it works and the local entities involved.
“The region for the CDBG Residential Housing Rehabilitation Program includes Nyssa, Ontario, Vale and Malheur County (which would include unincorporated areas of the county). The program is for low-income homeowners,” said Markee in an email received on Oct. 13.
She stated that the city of Nyssa “has the CDBG grant for Residential Housing Rehabilitation” and this funding is derived from “Infrastructure Finance Authority, Business Oregon.” The administrator for the grant funds is local nonprofit and charitable contribution agency Community in Action, which specializes in housing related issues. Community in Action, was officially designated as Community Action Agency overseeing the counties of Harney and Malheur in July of 2009.
“The plan presented to the state was to assist 20 homeowners with the funding. The funding for each home is limited to 50% of the assessed value of the structure and no more than $24,999,” she said.
Markee said that this funding is for the purpose of addressing property needs considered critical and related to health and safety of residents, which also included “energy efficiency measures.”
She said the Nyssa waitlist currently has 110 homeowners on it.
“The waitlist is not a pre-qualified list, homeowners are not qualified or disqualified until it’s their turn on the waitlist. At that time, an application is sent to the homeowner, which gives details on income and homeownership,” said Markee.
She said the city of Vale was recently awarded the grant for the 22-24 cycle and initiating preliminary work on projects is set to begin in the next 60 days. Vale has the lead for the grant during this cycle, but she went on to say that if “a critical situation” were to arise in one of the entities which does not have the lead, the project which was deemed critical “can be evaluated for eligibility to use these grant funds.”
Markee said the administration cost associated with the program is part of the grant funding and that these are “2 year grants with $50,000 per year for costs to cover all expenses incurred to manage the program.”
Vale’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, also featured discussion regarding CDBG funds. Vale City Manager Todd Fuller explained more in an email received on Oct. 12. He indicated that the agenda items were “formalities” prior to reviewing applications.
“Kathy Markee, from Community in Action, said we do have a large list of applications already and these will be reviewed in order of receipt,” said Fuller.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.