ONTARIO — It still has to come to a final vote before the full Joint Ways and Committee of the Oregon Legislature, but community college officials Tuesday said that their request for $702 million in state funding has been recommended by the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Education and passed on the full committee with a do-pass recommendation on Monday during a work session.
The $702 million based on a college enrollment formula, is about $600,000 more than Gov. Kate Brown’s budget proposal, but lobbying by Community Colleges and their supporters was successful in getting the higher figure.
As of today further action had not been scheduled.
