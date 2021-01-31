Community clean-up, round 2: Volunteers gear up to pick up trash while taking a stroll once again

Volunteers consolidate trash into a single bag before it is put into a dumpster during a clean-up event on Dec. 14, 2020. A similar event is slated for Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Sammy Castonguay

ONTARIO

When it comes to cleaning up the community, helping hands go a long way.

Kiwanis Club of Ontario and Friends of the Owyhee are hosting another city clean-up event on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The last event saw volunteers filling a dumpster three quarters of the way full over a span of four hours.

According to an announcement by the organizations, this event is “not a group event” and will be “physically distanced and masks required.”

The check-in point will be near Jacksons on Southwest Fourth Avenue.

This event, according to the announcement, is encouraging volunteers to take to social media to “share your awesome work!”

For those wishing to participate, volunteers arrive at the check-in point, “grab some gear” and have a location suggested to them for clean-up.

Tags

Load comments