ONTARIO — Nonprofit agency Project DOVE held a casino night fundraiser on Aug. 20 in an on-going effort to continue work to disrupt “the cycle of domestic violence” as the organization’s statement reminds the community.
The newspaper reached out to Terry Basford, Project DOVE’s executive director, to find out more about just how far people opened their wallets in support.
“it went very well. We ended up with about a hundred people,” said Basford.
She said that this was once an annual event for the organization, but it hasn’t happened since “about 2016 or 2017.” Basford went on to say how this is what she said she hopes will be Project DOVE’s main annual fundraising event and how “naturally we hope to grow it.”
Basford said that while the “numbers are still being tallied” she said that the event hit “about the $9,000 mark” and that all of the proceeds will stay in our community and benefit victims of domestic violence locally.
“It was a first for me. I have no experience with Texas hold ‘em,” she explained, saying also that they received good comments on the event.
Basford said that while this year’s event was well-received, next year’s will likely be “moving to another month” as there are typically other events happening during the end of August.
“We are deeply appreciative,” she said.
As an annual event, Basford said that efforts will be “ramping back up again” and reiterated that she hopes “we will continue to grow” this event and stated how the proceeds go to “an excellent cause.”
