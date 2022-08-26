Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Nonprofit agency Project DOVE held a casino night fundraiser on Aug. 20 in an on-going effort to continue work to disrupt “the cycle of domestic violence” as the organization’s statement reminds the community.

The newspaper reached out to Terry Basford, Project DOVE’s executive director, to find out more about just how far people opened their wallets in support.



Tags

Load comments