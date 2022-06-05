Oregon Health & Science University and Adventist Health Tillamook are working together to bring health care services directly to underserved residents of Northwest Oregon’s Tillamook and Columbia counties — and may help other U.S. communities do the same.
The collaboration aims to make the community-based nursing services program, which Adventist Health offers through its Tillamook and Vernonia primary care clinics, financially sustainable by making the case for Medicaid and other health insurance payors to cover the care the program delivers. Adventist Health currently funds the program on its own.
The effort is supported by a $1.3 million, three-year grant from the American Nurses Foundation. It’s among 10 projects nationwide that are collectively being awarded more than $14 million through the Reimagining Nursing Initiative, which supports bold, nurse-led ideas to help nurses meet the health care needs of the future.
“Our vision of care isn’t boxed in by the walls of a medical facility,” said the project’s lead, Seiko Izumi, Ph.D., R.N., an associate professor in the OHSU School of Nursing. “Instead of replicating the current delivery model where people come to clinics to receive care, we see nurses go out into the community where people live to deliver the care they need, and their services are covered by insurance. We’re envisioning a new world — for nurses and their communities — that embodies truly person-centered, accessible care.”
