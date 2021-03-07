Committee to mull over Ontario's preliminary budget this week

ONTARIO
Ontario will hold a series of city budget meetings this week, which will be Tuesday through Thursday at 6 p.m. each night. The meetings, to be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center, are for fiscal year 2021-22 and include fund allocations to city projects, a long-term financial plan summary and reports on revenue increases and decreases.
The city’s priorities and strategies show a majority of money is being put toward desirability and lifestyle. Top ticket items in those two categories are the Tater Tot Trail along the Snake River near WalMart, and a downtown street lighting project. Each have a price tag of $300,000.
The budget preview states that the goal is to “make Ontario a place where businesses and potential citizens want to call home and have community members proud to already call it home.” Strategies include improving cleanliness in the city, creating more things to do and exploring funding opportunities.
The budget preview shows a 52% increase over last year in the city’s General Fund for 2021-22, totaling $15,482,948.
A breakdown follows of big ticket items identified in each strategic plan.
Desirability, $830,000
Some of the projects listed under this designation include:
• Tater Tot Trail – $300,000
• Downtown Attraction Land – $200,000
• Pool payment – $150,000
It is noteworthy that the city no longer owns the pool.
Lifestyle, $604,012
• Downtown street lighting – $300,000, this amount includes “ESCO (Energy Savings Corporation) debt proceeds”
Education, $498,660
• Safe Routes to School – $448,660, this amount includes grant funds.
Growth, $477,000
• Airport utility extension – $250,000
• Beautification $82,650
• Wayfinding signs – $57,650
Fund changes
Noteworthy increases and decreases in the city’s funds are detailed.
• Grant Fund – Decrease of 24.69%, totaling $152,500, this reflects no Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant for 21-22.
• Marijuana Enforcement – Decrease of 40%, totaling $30,000.
• Street Fund – Increase of 131.82%, Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) totaling $4,221,678 and an overall total of $6,048,299.
• Capital Projects – Increase of 67.75%, CIP total equaling $3,016,069 and an overall total of $5,785,897.
• Airport – Increase of 34.82%, CIP total equaling $257,000 and an overall total of $463,632.
• Wastewater – Increase of 26.36%, CIP total equaling $5,179,527, which includes $2 million CDBG grant received.
• Water – Increase of 74.05%, CIP total equaling $4,260,459
