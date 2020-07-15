ONTARIO – The Ontario Recreation District’s Pool Committee will be meeting on Wednesday night to look over multiple options that could be used in the eventual reopening of the pool. 

The meeting will be held at the Ontario Recreation District office at 7 p.m. Due to current Oregon restrictions on indoor meetings caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the meeting will be capped at 10 people and will be broadcast online. 

During its monthly meeting on July 6, Ontario Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda said the district had just received five design options from Design West Architects. He said the district had received design options that range from “all ends of the spectrum” with prices ranging from $2.5 million to $4.5 million. 

Maeda said the current goal would be to have the pool cost the district somewhere in the $2.5 to $3 million range. Currently, the district has just over $300,000 per year to dedicate to the former aquatic center, a facility that now includes the Ontario Splash Park.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

