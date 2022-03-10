Committee swaps nearly $200K for homelessness for fire training facility

ONTARIO — While the Ontario Budget Committee was looking at its Grant Fund during the second night of budget meetings on Wednesday, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton received a big surprise: early funding for the final work needed to complete the public safety training facility which will be used by first responders from throughout the region.
Early in the meeting, Council President Ken Hart noted that there was a big debate about how the city should spend not only marijuana tax revenues but the $2.4 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Grants Fund, which includes the ARPA money, was ultimately amended in the draft budget due to a change of plan in spending some of the COVID-19 relief funds. The draft had $1.8 million going to increase water capacity, $300,000 to upgrade storm sewers, $150,000 for a housing incentive program and $200,000 for projects related to homelessness.
After much discussion on the latter of these and learning there were no specific projects underway for the city to invest in, the money was mostly reallocated the money for other projects.
Hill noted that the city is still awaiting advice from its attorney on what recent legislation requires them to do regarding homelessness which, he said, seems to differ from that of their last attorney.
Hart said that the Oregon Legislature had just approved $400 million in additional funding for local governments to use for homelessness.
“It’s a huge pot. When we do have a plan, let’s tap into those,” he said.
It’s noteworthy that $3.5 million of Project Turnkey funds (a portion of $65 million in emergency funding allocated by the Legislature in 2021 to convert hotels into shelters), was rejected by the council last year. Members cited lack of a good operating or financial plan as well as not enough advance notice about the proposal to convert the Red Lion Hotel from Euvalcree, the nonprofit which was working on the project.
Hart initially moved to reallocate the full $200,000 to the regional fire training facility, noting the budget had no funds allocated for that and saying he’d recently had a change of heart over it, now seeing it as something that could draw more people to the area. Fire Chief Terry Leighton explained that those funds were not needed until the third year, and that his original intent was that funding it would be a longer process that could be done for about $75,000. He said $200,000 would give them “the cadillac option.” Hart still pressed to move the funding.
A caveat was included for Leighton to get written commitments from those who might use the facility for ongoing finances to support the annual operation costs, which will be about $6,500 per year. Hill said he wanted to make sure “other jurisdictions were paying for their fair share and that Ontario was not the piggybank for the rest of the world."
Hill said he supported moving the money; however, he sought to keep $10,000 for homelessness, because “we have piles of money.”
Committee member Judy Snyder asked why the money for the fire training facility couldn’t be taken from somewhere else, saying that if they had money allocated to homelessness it might force them to work on the problem.
Councilor Michael Braden agreed, noting that the funds might be a prompt for future grant opportunities.
“However, the homeless issue is very large, and is being tackled the state Legislature. It is bigger than we can tackle. [City Manager] Adam Brown has been trying, but partners keep falling aside.”
Braden said he felt partners dedicated to the cause would still be there later no matter how the money was spent now.
The final motion removed $190,000 tabbed for homelessness, pushing $182,500 of it to the training facility with the caveat attached, and pushing $7,500 to the flooring project for the Ontario Senior Center as requested by Malheur Council on Aging. It passed 11-2, with Snyder and Councilor Sam Baker voting no.
Chairman David Sullivan commented that he didn’t want it to appear that they don’t think there is a homelessness problem. He said when there was a program in place he thought the city would address it.
During a break in the meeting, Leighton said he couldn’t believe what happened, adding that the funding “would put them well down the road” to finishing the training facility.
The final draft budget will go to the Ontario City Council for final approval.
A request for comment from Community in Action, which has been in partnership with the city on the tiny shelter project since 2019, was not returned by press time.
