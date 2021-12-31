ONTARIO — Ontario Public Works Committee voted unanimously during its meeting on Tuesday to send the Capital Improvement Plan to the City of Ontario Budget Committee for further deliberation.
The budget committee is set to meet in March of 2022.
Public Works Committee Member Bernie Babcock requested that City Engineer Paul Woods give a brief summary of the aforementioned plan, as all the committee members had gone over it before the meeting.
Woods touched upon the following categories: the water fund, wastewater fund, utility capitalization fund, stormwater fund and the Snake River Correctional Institution, for which sewer and water services are contracted out to the city of Ontario.
Highlights follow:
According to the Public Works Commission Summary Sheet, for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins on July 1, 2022, the biggest Public Works spending will come from the Water Fund at $2.6 Million, trailed by the Streets Fund at $2.5 Million, the Utility Capitalization Fund at $1.6 Million, the Wastewater Fund at $1.3 Million, the Stormwater Fund at $350,000 and the Water and Sewer Agreements with Snake River Correctional Institution at $99,500.
Expenditures in the Water Fund for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins on July 1, 2022, are estimated to be $2.6 million, a decrease from fiscal year 2021-22, which was $3.2 million. The biggest potential debt is the water treatment plant upgrade and expansion, which is projected to swing up to $8.4 million in 2023-24.
Other areas of interest include a drop in spending for the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination from fiscal year 2021-22 of $3.2 million to $700,000 a major decrease from the prior year.
Public works are also expected to spend over $2.5 million in 2022-23 and over $10.4 million in 2023-24 physical years on pavement rehabilitation.
It is also noteworthy that implementation of the city’s master plan is projected to cost up to $4 million in 2023-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.