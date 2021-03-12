ONTARIO
Kicking off night two of the City of Ontario’s budget committee meetings was Mayor Riley Hill who provided the first comments of the night saying that the national $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed by the U.S. House and Senate this week would be benefitting Oregon, specifically Ontario.
Hill said he had received a call from the office of Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and was informed that of the $1.9 trillion relief funds, $2.2 million of that amount would heading in Ontario’s direction, he estimated that the city could be receiving approximately half of that amount within the next 120 days.
“This is a big chunk of money,” stated Hill, who said he just wanted to point out that those funds would be heading to the city’s coffers soon.
Going through each fund
Ontario Finance Director, Kari Ott, in addressing the attendees after Hill’s announcement said that “we don’t have that money in the budget yet either” clarifying that the COVID relief funds could not added until after they are received.
Ott said that the first meeting covered “a lot of the overall stuff yesterday” and that the second meeting would provide more details regarding increases and decreases in some of the city’s funds.
She then said that she would be going through each of the funds.
General highlights
Ott said that she and staff tried to funds reflect facets of the city’s strategic plan.
Some increases of note highlighted by Ott included an increase of 3% in the city’s contract with Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s Public Works department, and a 1.4% increase in the city’s contract with Oster Professional Group, the City of Ontario’s finance department.
Another increase for the city was a 4.4% increase in medical insurance and a 15% increase in liability insurance.
Airport update
Ontario Municipal Airport Manager Erik Hartley gave an update on the airport saying that there is increased activity at the site and there has been an update to the “base aircraft count.”
Hartley also said that the Federal Aviation Administration requires fencing around the perimeter of the airport to halt any “unauthorized airport access.”
This is one of the projects that are currently in the works at the airport and is set to include a fenced parking lot for students of the flight school.
Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings also noted that has been interest in having “private hangars” at the airport. City Manager Adam Brown said that recent improvements to the airport have included high speed internet fiber.
Braden noted that $250,000 to the airport is not self-sustaining when the revenues are less than the investment costs. Ott confirmed that the airport is not self-sustaining “at the moment.”
Hartley said that it will take a couple of years to get things moving in a more sustainable direction.
It’s noteworthy that in recent years the city shuttered its municipal pool and golf course because they weren’t self-sustaining.
Grant Fund
Ott said that the Grant Fund in one that is dependent upon receiving grants and therefore can only be budgeted with funds that are either received or are expected to be received.
She listed three items under this designation including: $50,000 to FAA airport layout plan project, $100,000 that will finish the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) Brownfield grant, and $2,500 for the city’s “Shop with a Cop” program.
Marijuana enforcement fund
Ott noted that as far as the city’s Marijuana Enforcement Fund goes, state marijuana funds have been projected to decrease as a result of Measure 110 going into effect. Some of these monies will be redirected to fund addiction treatment services, but some money will still continue to fund a portion of a police officer’s position.
PERS pay-down concern
Ontario Budget Committee member Judy Snyder asked why the city is paying down over $2 million to PERS when the “liability never goes down.”
“Our liability is still going up,” said Snyder.
Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden responded to Snyder’s concern saying that he understands the frustration considering that the city’s PERS debt / obligation is a “moving target,” however, “it’s still our debt to be paid.”
