ONTARIO
The Ontario Business Loan Fund committee met on Aug. 5 to review the application materials for Ontario Poker Room and Social Club.
Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott said the application materials to take part in the city’s microloan program were received late Friday night. Several local businesses have already taken part in this program that is for local area businesses whose revenues have been reduced by 50% or more due to COVID-19.
Ott explained that Ontario Poker Room owed $125 to the city in gaming fees. Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden said that the City Council would not approve a loan / grant until the debt is paid.
The amount for Ontario Poker Room is a $4,690 grant and a $4,690 loan. Ott said that this amount would have to be verified after a review of the business’ bank printouts to match with expense reports. She said that it is “quite a bit of documentation” to go through.
In a follow-up email received on Monday morning, Ott shared more information pertaining to the application.
“However, I believe they paid that this weekend. It was recommended that once all required documents were received, a current business registration and gaming fees paid that they would recommend the loan/grant go to council for approval,” said Ott.
