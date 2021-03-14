ONTARIO
After meeting for the third night, the Ontario Budget Committee on Thursday approved the city of Ontario’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $43.2 million. This is an increase over the approved budget for 2020-21, which was $33.1 million.
The Ontario City Council is slated to adopt the budget after a public hearing on April 20, with a published summary and notice of hearing slated to begin on April 1.
Getting to the final approval included several amendments to the proposed budget. The first of these which passed was a motion to remove a portion of the financing for the Ameresco Energy Saving Project. This project included items aimed to be energy-saving measures. These items were “automated shut-off irrigation” for $235,602, “interior LED lighting” for $104,413 and “exterior LED lighting” $33,253. Also removed was $129,012 from the downtown street lighting project.
A motion to remove $313,847 from the Water Treatment Plan Pump Project also passed.
A final amendment removed $45,897 from the Flow Pacing (VFD’s) project.
General Fund revenues
Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott provided the highlights from the General Fund Revenue, which includes an increase in the local marijuana tax from last year’s budgeted amount of $1.1 million to this year’s budgeted amount of $3 million.
“Our property tax we have at right under $4 million dollars,” said Ott, who said that it was an increase of more than $227,000 from last year’s budget.
Ott also noted that the “Public Safety Fee,” which was budgeted at $223,949 in last year’s budget was not in this year’s proposed budget.
She said this fee is the $3- to $5-fee that customers see on their water bills.
Downtown attraction
Although there is no specific concept that has been formally decided upon, $50,000 was budgeted for a “downtown attraction.” Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said one of the options is a lookout tower. He said the idea is something that will hopefully “pull people in” from out of town from Interstate 84.
City Council President Freddy Rodriguez proposed a a Ferris wheel as a city attraction.
Budget Committee Chairman David Sullivan also weighed in on the idea.
“I just want to be realistic with it,” he said, citing that there is not a lot of square footage to work with and said that the city should be focusing on cleaning up the city rather than a “novelty.”
Committee member David Armstrong said that based on his research the downtown area is “some of the most valuable land we have” and yields some of the highest property taxes for the city.
Brown said that the proposed attraction has “the potential to change the types of businesses” that are downtown.
Chief wants cameras on city’s ‘hot spots’
Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero, speaking support of the city expanding its use of cameras said that “leveraging technology is clearly a benefit,” utilizing it to “go after career criminals.”
“We haven’t felt the impact of [Measure] 110 yet, give it two or three years,” said Romero.
He said that there are “hot spots” in the city that could benefit from camera installation saying that he estimates the city currently has 20% of the areas he considers to be problematic covered by camera surveillance.
One specific area that Romero highlighted that he wants to place cameras in is the alleyway between Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank downtown.
City Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked Romero what types of areas would be covered by additional cameras.
He responded saying that public areas would be covered and that the extra surveillance would give police “a better chance of solving crimes” and getting visuals of “license plates” and “escape routes” of suspects.
“I don’t expect us to become London, England,” Romero said, saying in that city there are cameras “every 10 feet.”
Former mayor: Is funding pool ‘double taxation’?
Sullivan, in opening up the discussion surrounding the pool, said the committee had more questions for Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda. He said that he wants the pool project to be “wrapped up totally before we spend one dime,” and all the funding is in place before breaking ground with fundraising left to be done.
“It seems we’re a lot further away than I thought we were,” said Sullivan.
Maeda mentioned sustainability and the question of whether the pool can keep going once it is constructed and open.
Asking, “What can we afford long-term?”
Sullivan, in looking over the proposal’s finances said, “You’re counting on the city putting in $750,000,” saying that this amount would be “critical” to the project’s ground-breaking.
“I looked at your financing model and it just doesn’t make sense,” he continued.
Sullivan encouraged Maeda to seek out the expertise of others, referencing members of the committee and council, who “deal with these kind of budgets all the time.”
“I don’t want this project to fail,” stated Sullivan.
Former Ontario mayor LeRoy Cammack, who sits on this year’s committee, said he agreed with Maeda that the pool is “a good project for the community,” but added that he he did not think “we’re there either.”
Cammack said that he had been in contact with “people in the community” and “about 90% of them” told him that “this is too much like double taxation” as property taxes paid by property owners in the city have supplied the recreation district with funds.
He said that in setting up the recreation district, that the city would no longer be directly involved financially with projects related to the district.
“From what I’ve seen, this isn’t a very popular concept,” stated Cammack.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill responded saying that he is getting “a 60/40 reaction to that,” and suggested setting aside $150,000 and use parameters outlined by Hart in which certain conditions must be met by the recreation district before any funds are released.
City Councilor John Kirby that the people want this project, but “they don’t want us to do it.” He suggested the recreation district get in touch with the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation or other similar organizations.
Hill motioned to set aside a one-time contribution of $150,000 to go toward the pool project with the conditions previously outlined by Hart. But if failed.
A second motion followed by Hart was for $250,000 with the same conditions, but it also failed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.