ONTARIO — Members of Ontario Code Enforcement Review Ad Hoc Committee met at Ontario City Hall on Dec. 2 to hear from Attorney Zack Olson. He represented Ontario’s Mayor Riley Hill’s business Eldorado Investments in a case against the city of Ontario regarding civil penalties, which was wrapped up earlier this year.
A general judgement issued in the case resulted in the $500 civil penalty being “vacated” due to a technical error that occurred during the city’s appeal hearing. The judge would not rule on restitution, stating that Hill could submit a request for reimbursement through a Rule 68 statement. According to an update from City Manager Adam Brown, Hill never attempted to be reimbursed for his fees; however the city spent $8,065 on the court case, and is currently facing another lawsuit over civil penalties and abatement which lead to property liens for a local homeowner.
Ann Schiemer ran the meeting as the acting chairwoman, as Chairman David Sullivan was absent.
Olson and Schiemer disagreed over how Ontario Code Enforcement handled the case of a vehicle with expired registration parked in a resident’s driveway, with Olson alleging that the city identified the vehicle as junk along with an excessive weed fine.
Olson thought that this case regarding that vehicle and the weeds were “unwarranted,” based on photographs that he was able to obtain, which he provided copies of to committee members
Schierner, however, countered that due to liability issues, the vehicle should be registered and insured.
Olson then countered Schiemer’s argument by saying it was the state of Oregon official’s job to oversee who is registered and insured, not the city of Ontario’s, as it is not in the city’s current code enforcement rules.
It should be noted that the state currently has a forgiveness program on expired registrations, licenses and ID cards due to the pandemic, which will end on Dec. 31. In a letter sent to DMV customers, they were reminded that they could be cited by law enforcement officers for outdated registration once the moratorium ends.
Olson then went on to discuss the city of Ontario’s fine matrix, stating that the city should not have the police department in charge of code enforcement.
He said that he felt the $250 appeal fee would also be unconstitutional.
Schiemer said that they could all agree that there could be all the excessive fines in the world, but if they couldn’t be collected, it wasn’t doing anybody any good.
Olson also accused the Ontario City Council during its April 20 regular city council meeting of buying the land that is now going to be part of the Tater Tot Trail at a lower market price from the landowner at the time Kaiser Enterprises who owed code enforcement fines that matched the selling price of the land. Olson said that the fines imposed by the city of Ontario brought down the fair market value of the property so that the city could purchase it at a lower price.
A day after the code enforcement meeting, Councilor Michael Braden in an email to the newspaper explained what happened during the April meeting.
“It was disclosed to the council that over time the property had incurred penalties in approximately the same value as their asking price for the land. I shared that I did not like the appearance that we [the Ontario City Council] would allow penalties to offset the fair market value sale of an Ontario business property, so my motion was that we forgive the penalties to allow them to sell the land at fmv [fair market value]. The council agreed with the motion, penalties were forgiven by action of the council, then we proceeded to approve the purchase of the ground at fair market value.”
City Manager Adam Brown confirmed this, telling the newspaper that the land was purchased at $1.13 per square feet which, at the preliminary square feet of 10,487, would be the total purchase price of $11,850.31, after the aforementioned action of the council to forgive the penalties, which was followed by approval to purchase the land from Kaiser Enterprises.
During the Dec. 9, meeting the only action taken was the election of a vice-chairwoman, which went to Committee Member Penny Bakefelt.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
