VALE
The Malheur County Court has adopted a letter stating its commitment to the development and operation of the Treasure Valley Reload Center and is set to be joined in that commitment by three other partners in the project.
Other partners are the Malheur County Development Corporation, which is sponsoring the reload center project. Others include the Treasure Valley Onion Shipper, a group of onion shippers and Americold Logistics, a Delaware company which has operations in Ontario.
The non-binding letter commits the group to work together on development, construction, operation and management of the reload center, to participate, to support the feasibility of the reload center and the development corporation in its obligations to help complete talks and agreements needed for Americold to manage the reload center for 20 years, work together to ensure that the minimum number of loads will be shipped through the reload center to make it financially viable and to focus on obligations and goals to payoff the loan to purchase the property of the reload center. Future development of an industrial park and use of the reload center for all ag commodities, plus develop additional benefits and services for the uses of the center is also mentioned.
The letter will be provided to the Oregon Department of Transportation on Jan. 21 as it reviews the progress on designing and planning.
