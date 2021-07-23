Commission OK's 2-year extension on conditional use permit for gold mine

VALE — Malheur County Planner Eric Evans confirmed a report released Tuesday that the county Planning Commission granted a two-year extension for Paramount Gold Nevada on its conditional use permit for the company proposed gold mine operation in the county.
Evans said the original permit, which was approved in 2019, expired in May; however, Paramount Gold officials had filed for an extension before that, and the permit is now good through May of 2023.
The company is presently making its way through a permit process involving state agencies, led by Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, the Bureau of Land Management, as well as the county, which will be issuing the permits necessary for the mine to operate.
The mine site is located about 25 miles south of Vale.
The reason for the extension, according to documents submitted by the company, is that the consolidated permit application process the company is working through includes a complex review process which has prevented the company from beginning construction during the initial two-year period of the permit.
To be able to start construction on the mine, Paramount Gold needs the state permit from DOGAMI and the permit from the BLM, as well as the permit from the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.