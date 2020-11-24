Commercial Dungeness crab season delayed

NEWPORT
The Dec. 1 commercial Dungeness crab season is delayed until at least Dec. 16 for the entire Oregon coast as testing shows crabs are too low in meat yield.
Crab quality testing in early November showed a number of the test areas did not meet the criteria for a Dec. 1 opening. The delayed opening will allow crabs to fill with more meat.
In conjunction with the delayed ocean commercial season, commercial harvest of Dungeness crab in Oregon bays that are currently open will close at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 1 but may reopen if the ocean commercial fishery opens in December.
