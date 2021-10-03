Comments pour in from the community

Editor’s note: Comments have been pouring in about former Argus Observer reporter Larry Meyer, who died on Sept. 29.
His impact on the community was widespread, and these comments speak volumes on their own. Following are as many as we could fit in. …
It was an honor to work with Larry Meyer for the 30 years I spent at the Argus Observer and Independent Enterprise. Larry was a work horse. There was almost nothing the man couldn’t do. He received many accolades in his 44 years with the paper and he was deserving of each and every one. I often wondered if Larry would ever retire, when I knew in my heart that he never would. He was a co-worker and a friend. He will be missed. — Larry Hurrle
Larry Meyer was one of the nicest people I ever met. Larry worked for me for more than nine years and he was a diligent, hard-working and fair reporter. I came to depend on Larry’s work ethic and his vast knowledge of Malheur County. I respected Larry and his passing is a blow. — Pat Caldwell
I first met Larry in 1999 when I came to TVCC as a young, public information officer. Larry was assigned to TVCC during some of the most challenging and exciting times at TVCC. He was always fair and thorough – and he had an instinct for pushing through the surface of a story to highlight the substance. I liked working with Larry because he also saw through the politics and personalities and just focused on the facts. He’d often call to say, “Hey, Abby, I heard this…” or “Someone left an anonymous message, so I wanted to check with you too,” and he always gave me a fair chance to tell the College’s side of any issue.
Larry’s quiet and unassuming demeanor often masked his keen intellect and wit. He knew our community and was a great historian. Larry had great stories and I learned so much from him. It was difficult to watch as he struggled with his health, especially these last few years, but his tenacity and perseverance was inspiring. Truly. Even when it became difficult for him to get around easily, he’d still show up for campus tours and board meetings to make sure he could accurately write the news. His death is a loss for TVCC, our community and for me.
Rest well, friend. You’ve earned it. — Abby Lee
Larry was a co-worker, mentor, but most importantly a friend for over 25 years.
Two memories of Larry stand out. On numerous occasions, Larry and I would be together on agriculture tours of the county. Each time we stopped at a farm, Larry would tell me the previous owners for the past thirty years, the crops grown there, if the owners made money on the crop and most times, which seed variety was used. He had an amazing recollection of all agriculture in this county.
Secondly, Larry had his own shorthand for notes. Attending hundreds of meetings with Larry, I could never second guess his upcoming article as I could not even fathom a guess what his notes read. His shorthand was his own.
Malheur County will never know all the positive Larry did for this county and residents. One of his notebooks with his shorthand should be forever enshrined.
— John L. Braese
Having been in business for 37 years, almost the 4 decades that Larry worked, we were interviewed numerous times by him. Larry loved coming to the Hobby Shop and his favorite area was the trains, as you mentioned was one of his passions. He loved it when we had an operating demo in the house and would spend time watching it and asking questions. I was hoping that in his retirement he would be able to “play” with the trains. My heart mourns for his family’s loss and also that of our community as he was dedicated to his job and became a friend of all who knew him. — Cheryl Cruson, owner of Oregon Trail Hobbies & Gifts
I worked with Larry for several years when I was the reporter at the Independent-Enterprise nearly 10 years ago. Larry was the encyclopedia of the newsroom. He was so knowledgeable about so many subjects around Malheur County I turned to him for help before I turned to Google.Larry was such a sweet, quiet soul and will be dearly missed. Thank you, Larry, for your dedication to the journalism profession. It was an honor to have worked with you. — Cherise Kaechele
I write with sadness upon learning the news of Larry’s passing. I had many conversations and interviews with Larry during my 22 years representing Malheur County in the U.S. House. He was always factual, fair and thorough in his reporting. He understood the issues he covered and informed readers without interjecting his own bias. In fact, I never could tell what his personal opinions were. He clearly kept those out of the interviews and the stories. Readers were well served by this professional journalist. The Observer and Malheur County have lost one of the good ones; and I have lost a man I respected and would call a friend. — Greg Walden, Former Member of Congress
Larry Meyer was the consummate reporter — he served readers well by writing fair & complete stories that focused on what the community cared about. I’ll miss talking with Larry when I’m in Malheur County, and send my condolences to his loved ones and co-workers. — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
Larry Meyer was one person in the news business that you felt he was a friend and you were talking to him as a friend. He was a news reporter that got the story and was civil at the same time. Larry was fair, honest and truthful and he also had news sense. Larry was compassionate about our community and covered stories about our Veterans, local government and other happenings with care and grace. When I was being interviewed by him or reading a story that he has written I was comfortable knowing that he treated whatever story as an important event. There were times that I felt that he might have missed a few words that I thought he should have caught and placed in his story but I always knew that he captured the meat of the subject and I never thought he misrepresented me or the readers with false news. He was a reporter of great integrity and I, for one, will miss him, not only as a reporter but as a friend of our community that added a pulse that will be missed by many.
As the past Mayor of Ontario, Chairman of Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida and one that have been interviewed many times by Larry I know that he has left us but has also touched the lives of many and left a positive mark of good on our community …
P.S. I am going to miss his style of taking notes, a shorthand of a mind that must have been a genius. — Ronald Verini
In memory of Larry, he was a friend for the longest time! Covered lots of our family’s doings. Rest in peace, Larry! — Julia D. Longoria
I first met Larry when working for the Malheur Co. SWCD and the Owyhee Watershed Council as he covered a lot of the natural resource and ag news at that time. I always appreciated his integrity and his persistence in following local news and spotlighting community activities. Later, I read Larry’s articles as just a subscriber to the paper and a parent of kids in a local school. I was always impressed by Larry’s willingness to actively seek out the good going on in the local area, and then honestly report on it. I think many in the journalism business today could take a page out of Larry’s book, and work harder to lift communities up with the power of their pen, rather than passively working to tear them down. My deepest condolences to his family. I will miss seeing his name in print. — Jennifer Martin
So sorry to hear of his death. He has been a long standing icon in the community.
— Judy Norris
He performed a wonderful job of reporting to our community. He was always fair and honest in his reporting and for that I am forever grateful. — Grant Kitamura
I’m saddened to hear about Larry’s passing. He was one of the first people I met after moving here. He really seemed to relish being a reporter. He was at virtually every ag event, government meeting, and community function in the area – always studiously taking notes on his steno pad in his seemingly incomprehensible (to me) shorthand. I’ll miss our conversations about farming in the valley. —Stuart Reitz
I loved every day that I got to work with Larry. A truly special person. — Scott McIntosh
Larry was such a nice person, condolences to his family and friends. I knew I could trust him to report news from my office, he had integrity. RIP
— Debbie DeLong
What a dedicated worker Larry was. Larry was a couple of years ahead of me in school, I remember him as a kind, quiet guy. My condolences to his family and to the employees at the Argus.
— Vedas Estrada-Crane
Larry was always there. We will miss you Larry! Prayers to his family.
— Helen Dickinson
I’m so sad to see this news. Every paper should be so lucky as to have a “Larry Meyer” in their newsroom. I learned so much from him about the workings of state/county/city government when I worked with him at the Argus. He was a truly a good human being. He will be missed.
— Tammy Morancey Hart
Was a pleasure to work with Larry and get to know him. A great reporter, an even better person. — Andrew Cutler
He was my neighbor growing up. Then I saw him at all things newsworthy. Rest In Peace Larry.
— Amy Flanders Shuster
When I was County Emergency Manager Larry interviewed me and attended many meetings I was at or conducting. Larry was a good honest person. He always reported accurately and honestly on matters I was involved in. — Tim McMenamin
Larry was a strong journalist and always told a solid narrative for the people in the Western Treasure Valley. You are missed already Larry.
— Timothy L. Penn
I first met Larry in the fall of 1980 when I moved to Nyssa to join the Nyssa law firm of Stunz, Fonda & Pratt. I knew Larry professionally through my work as City Attorney for the cities of Nyssa and Adrian (1988-99) during my tenure with that firm, and personally as we attended the same church when I lived there.
Professionally Larry always asked good questions to try to understand the story before writing it. As you know, one of the aspects of Oregon’s executive session statutes is that reporters are (or at least were when I practiced municipal law in Oregon) permitted to be present in the executive session for certain topics with the limitation that they can’t report the discussion. I never doubted Larry’s integrity to the process or his ability to maintain confidentiality.
Personally, I can say that I never heard Larry say anything negative about anyone. He was a kind person of deep faith.
Malheur County, and particularly Nyssa, has lost a voice. A library with an extensive collection of the history of the events and people of the communities of Malheur County has now disappeared.
— Bill Nichols
I had the honor of working alongside Larry during his last two years at the Argus. I was always impressed with his dedication to his work, often staying late in the evenings to make sure he got his stories right. I also had the chance to spend some time with him outside of work, and I knew he was a humble man without having to ask him any questions about his life.
We went to the Parma Motor-Vu earlier this year, and found we have similar taste in movies. We watched Tom and Jerry, and we agreed that it was faithful to its source material.
He may not have had family waiting for him at home every night, but I’m honored to have been a part of his work family. May Heavenly Father bless Larry.
— Corey Evan
Working with Larry Meyer over the past severn years has been an honor and a privilege — a more dedicated news reporter you may never find.
I learned more about the Western Treasure Valley region through Larry’s articles and stories told in the office than I could have in any book. Larry was always civil and a true gentleman, who deeply cared for his community. — Leslie Thompson
