Coming to Ontario: Amazon Locker hub will enable online shoppers to pick up purchases at local store

ONTARIO — With brick-and-mortar retailers looking to stay relevant as shoppers turn to the internet for greater convenience, some are looking to their online competition for help; Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario is doing so by featuring Amazon’s ‘Locker Hub’ in-store, a feature which is expected to launch soon.
Co-owner Kimmie Serrano said getting the hub into the store was no easy task, but appealed to her after reading about hubs already installed in bigger cities.
“It took a great deal of homework, emails, calls and follow-up to bring this effort to fruition,” said Serrano in an email on July 17. “Honestly it took 6+ months of communication and nagging to make it happen but hey, we are the ‘little engine that could.’”
Serrano said the hub is part of Red Apple’s broader strategy to be a one-stop shop for their customers.
“Our customers are our livelihood so we want to provide as many conveniences to them as possible and make their shopping experience at Red Apple a great one,” said Serrano. “We believe the lockers provide an additional benefit to our customers.
Customers can have items shipped to the locker if, for example, they are going to be out of town for a few days. It will be super convenient for everyone who is shopping here anyway.”
Store staff will have minimal involvement, as Amazon delivers orders to the hub and customers pick up their order using a code given to them upon delivery. Amazon shoppers are able to choose their ‘delivery’ location.
The lockers have been installed, but Amazon will still need to activate them in-person before the hub will be ready for use.
“We’ll put out a notice on FaceBook and in our ad in The Argus Observer as soon as they are operational,” said Serrano. “We are excited and look forward to serving our community with this new service!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.