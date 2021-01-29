Coming soon to Nyssa and Vale: Discount variety stores

NYSSA
Plans for two new stores for Nyssa and Vale are now being reviewed by Adele Schaffeld, building official for Malheur County Building Department.
Schaffeld confirmed she had received the plans for two Dollar General Stores late Wednesday.
According to the plans, the Nyssa store is slated to be located at 601 Main, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20-26 and Oregon Highway 201.
The building which is currently on the lot will be demolished.
An assortment of businesses have rotated through the building over the years, including most recently a pizza parlor, the grocery store it was originally established as, the school district which used it for classrooms after the fire in 1974, an auto parts store, a sandwich shop and many others.
The Vale store, will be located at the intersection of Washington Street West (U.S. Highway 20, west bound) and Holland Street North, facing Washington.
Plans call for the Nyssa store to be 7,575 square feet and the Vale store to be 9,100 square feet. The shops are described as discount variety stores based out of Tennessee.
Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret said he had been in talks with Dollar General officials for several months during 2020 but did not know for sure that they were planning to put a store in Nyssa until November.
“It is something that is very much needed,” Maret said of the planned store.
