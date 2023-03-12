Regional cosplay troupe “The Treasure Valley Avengers” entertains a rapt audience in the Meyer McLean Theater during the Border Town Comic Con in 2019. The event is back this year, unfolding Saturday and Sunday at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
Photos courtesy of Randall Kirby
Vendors sell vintage comic books during the 2019 event.
ONTARIO — Have you been looking for ways to express your comic book and pop culture fandom? If so, you may be excited to learn that Border Town Comic Con is returning to Four Rivers Cultural Center next Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19.
It will be the first such event to be held there since 2019. According to Event Founder and President Randall Kirby, it provides a much needed creative outlet for local residents.
“Border Town is a celebration of the creators of this area with people from all over the Western Treasure Valley coming to express themselves,” wrote Kirby in a March 3 email. “We have Star Wars and comic book cosplayers, crafters, comic book artists, comic book resellers, toys, professional wrestling on stage, as well as special celebrity comic book creators flown in from the Portland area.”
Among talent to be featured at the event are comic book writer Jeff Parker; New York Times Best Selling graphic novelist Chan Chau; Viral internet celebrity cartoonist Terry Blas; and graphic novelist Molly Muldoon.
Saturday will feature a show put on by the Treasure Valley Avengers. Sunday will feature a costume contest which is to be judged by the Avengers.
“We are excited have a room set aside specifically to showcase local business ProSoul Games, and we encourage any gamers in the area to take part in games with them. We also have a series of panels, workshops and figure drawing activities sponsored by Treasure Valley Community College.”
Kirby devised the event, with the help of colleague C. Dylan Plummer, out of a desire to give Western Treasure Valley residents something fun to do.
“I founded this convention, because the people in this community rarely get the opportunity to engage with modern pop culture. Local people have to drive miles out of their way to enjoy these engaging and personal art forms,” he wrote. “I realized that we had an abundance of community organizations, such as Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario Community Library, Treasure Valley Community College and others, which when working together could create something to enrich the community. And the joy I saw in people’s faces once it actually worked led me to do it every year. Since we’ve started, the artistic community in this valley has grown, and we love to help people have a place to show what they can do.”
Regardless of age, he said there is something in it for all who attend the event.
“I can’t stress enough that we have a wide variety of activities for people of all ages, and that if you haven’t been to the event in the past, you may be depriving yourself of some great memories. The event is not just a resource for artists and comics fans, but also an opportunity for local businesses to be seen by visitors and artists who stay over night for the two day convention. We are able to do an extended event at the cultural center in part with support from FRCC and the Ontario Visitors and Conventions Bureau.”
Border Town Comic Con is scheduled for Saturday March 18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 each day or $15 for both days, Children under age 12 get free admission.
