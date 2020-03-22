ONTARIO — The Malheur County Health Department will be offering a mobile clinic to combat Hepatitis outbreaks. The clinic will be March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oregon Department of Human Services at 186 East Lane in Ontario.

The clinic will be open to members of the public.

If you are interested in having a mobile clinic visit, contact MaryLue Galligar at (541) 889-7279 ext. 117 or by email at marylue.galligar@malheurco.org.

