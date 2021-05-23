ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College’s graduation ceremonies will be by car, with graduates traveling through the campus in their vehicles, south to north. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on June. 11.
According to the college’s website, graduates, classes of 2020 and 2021, will be able to be accompanied by family members, with a limit of two cars per graduate on the tour and will walk across the stage to turn their tassels and get a diploma cover. Walk-up options will be available for graduates who don’t have vehicles. Diplomas will be mailed.
Non-driving family members will be welcome to take pictures, and there will be a photo station set up along the route.
Only standard-sized vehicles will be allowed (cars, vans, SUVs or pickup trucks) and must be able to make 180 degree turns. Trailers being towed and oversized vehicles, such as motorhomes and RVs will be turned away. Motorcycles are being permitted, however, the rider must wear a helmet.
The route starts at the driveway by the residence hall, off of Southwest 11th Avenue, and ends at Southwest Fifth Avenue.
