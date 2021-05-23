ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year was approved as presented by the budget committee Tuesday, although with the Legislature still in session the state funding for community colleges has not been set.
The budget submitted by the governor proposes flat funding based on the $641 million level of funding for community colleges used in the current biennium. The Community College Association is requesting more than $700 million.
However, in preparing the TVCC budget, Shirley Haidle, vice president of administrative services, based funding on the $641 million level with a 5% increase. Given the state funding formula, TVCC may may actually receive a little more based on its enrollment trends and property taxes. Like other community colleges, TVCC experienced an enrollment decrease of more than 10 percent in the fall and winter terms of the current academic year.
In her budget message, Haidle said that about 82% of the college’s revenues are tied to enrollment via tuition and fees, plus state support through the distribution formula, so any enrollment change impacts the college’s resources.
State resources account for 46.1% of the General Fund, property taxes 16.3%, tuition 30% and fees 5.3%.
For the 2021-22 fiscal year, total resources are projected to be about $18.989 million compared to the current amount of about $17.926. This increase of $750,000 comes from an increased beginning fund balance expected because of the federal stimulus funding associated with COVID-19.
The approved budget includes the $3 per credit, and that, plus the federal stimulus money, may provide an actual increase in total tuition and fee revenue.
The instructional budget shows an increase of $11,000. Two faculty members have taken early retirement, to be replaced by two hires at lower rates.
“Overall, instruction and instructional support constitute 38.2% of budget,” the summary reads.
